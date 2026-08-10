Manchester United Should Join the Race for Endrick

·30·Sport
Manchester United Should Join the Race for Endrick

The situation surrounding Real Madrid’s talented Brazilian forward Endrick is becoming more tense as the summer transfer window enters its final stage. According to ESPN, Premier League giants, including Manchester United and Aston Villa, are competing to sign the young forward. Goal.com reports .

The Spanish giants reportedly signed the Brazilian from Palmeiras for £50 million when he was just 16. However, the increased competition caused by Kylian Mbappé at Madrid means the young talent’s future remains uncertain.

Ale Moreno’s Views and the Transfer Logic

According to renowned expert Ale Moreno, a player with Endrick’s profile would be an ideal fit for Manchester United. He noted that the Red Devils currently lack this type of player for the central attacking position, and that the transfer could expand the team’s options.

The expert added that choosing Manchester United over Bayern Munich or other clubs would also align with the player’s ambitions. A move to Old Trafford could be a suitable step in the young forward’s development.

Aston Villa’s Interest and the Loan Option

At the same time, Aston Villa, led by Unai Emery, are also planning to sign the Brazilian. The Birmingham club, who have qualified for the Champions League and sold Morgan Rogers to Chelsea, are considering bringing him in on loan to strengthen the squad.

Endrick spent the second half of last season on loan at French club Lyon, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 21 appearances. After this successful spell, he aims to continue receiving regular playing time.

However, the completion of these transfers depends on the decision of Real Madrid’s head coach. The Portuguese manager is reportedly impressed by the young player’s performances during pre-season and may want to keep him in the squad.

Manchester UnitedEndrickReal MadridAston VillaTransfers
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