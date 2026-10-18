Lorient vs Monaco: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Ligue 1: Lorient vs Monaco. Kick-off: 18 October, 20:15 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Lorient starting lineup: 38. Mvogo Y., 32. Adjei N., 3. Talbi M. (captain), 95. Toure I., 20. Sylla D., 8. Cadiou N., 62. Avom A., 43. Kouassi A., 17. Makengo J., 33. Bernardeau G., 18. Balde I.
Lorient substitutes: 19. Faye S., 2. Georgen A., 21. Kamara B., 77. Katseris P., 42. Kone M., 30. Kuzmic S., 11. Le Bris T., 55. Obaretin N., 15. Tosin A.
Lorient head coach: Dujeux A.
Monaco starting lineup: 1. Hradecky L., 2. Vanderson, 72. Sane S., 22. Salisu M., 20. Nazinho, 8. Camara L., 6. Zakaria D. (captain), 18. Minamino T., 10. Golovin A., 31. Fati A., 11. Abline M.
Monaco substitutes: 9. Balogun F., 14. Biereth M., 19. Cabral P., 28. Coulibaly M., 7. Detourbet M., 37. Diop E., 16. Kohn P., 13. Mawissa C., 4. Teze J.
Monaco head coach: Filipe Luis.
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