Lorient vs Monaco: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Lorient vs Monaco: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Ligue 1: Lorient vs Monaco. Kick-off: 18 October, 20:15 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Lorient starting lineup: 38. Mvogo Y., 32. Adjei N., 3. Talbi M. (captain), 95. Toure I., 20. Sylla D., 8. Cadiou N., 62. Avom A., 43. Kouassi A., 17. Makengo J., 33. Bernardeau G., 18. Balde I.

Lorient substitutes: 19. Faye S., 2. Georgen A., 21. Kamara B., 77. Katseris P., 42. Kone M., 30. Kuzmic S., 11. Le Bris T., 55. Obaretin N., 15. Tosin A.

Lorient head coach: Dujeux A.

Monaco starting lineup: 1. Hradecky L., 2. Vanderson, 72. Sane S., 22. Salisu M., 20. Nazinho, 8. Camara L., 6. Zakaria D. (captain), 18. Minamino T., 10. Golovin A., 31. Fati A., 11. Abline M.

Monaco substitutes: 9. Balogun F., 14. Biereth M., 19. Cabral P., 28. Coulibaly M., 7. Detourbet M., 37. Diop E., 16. Kohn P., 13. Mawissa C., 4. Teze J.

Monaco head coach: Filipe Luis.

Live report LIVE
34
Matthys Angely (Monaco) decided to try his luck and fired a powerful shot from outside the box, but the goalkeeper could only watch as the ball sailed over the crossbar.
32
Abergel (Lorient) takes the corner, but the defender intercepts the ball.
31
Ibrahima Baldé (Lorient) found space inside the penalty box with a superb ball control, but his shot towards the goal was off target. Lorient will take a corner kick.
30
Arthur Avom (Lorient) takes the corner, but fails to find a teammate. A defender clears the ball brilliantly.
28
Gabin Bernardeau (Lorient) gets to the rebound and shoots, but it's blocked. The referee and his assistant point to the corner flag. Lorient will have a chance to create danger near the opponent's goal.
27
Monaco are showing great control and precise passing. They are increasing possession, trying to break through the opponent's defense and strike through quick counterattacks.
24
Marc Bollengier blows his whistle and stops play for a foul by Mathys Abline (Monaco) on his opponent.
23
Dembo Sylla (Lorient) tried to deliver a dangerous cross into the box for a teammate to head in, but the defender jumped higher to clear the danger.
22
Mathis Abline (Monaco) beats a defender and shoots from outside the box, but the ball goes over the crossbar. It's out for a goal kick to Lorient.
21
Montassar Talbi (Lorient) played a forward pass, but one of the defenders blocked the ball.
18
Another ball sent behind the defense by Dembo Sylla (Lorient) is cleared, and the danger is averted.
17
Takumi Minamino (Monaco) tried to deliver a low cross from the edge of the box, but the defenders cleared the danger.
15
Monaco are in control of the ball right now, dictating the pace of the game with precise passing between players.
12
Denis Zakaria (Monaco) commits a hard challenge, and Marc Bollengier blows the whistle for a foul.
10
Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) sends a long pass, but there's not enough power on it to reach his teammates, and a defender intercepts.
9
The assistant referee signaled Ansu Fati (Monaco) was offside, and the referee confirmed the decision.
8
Possession stands at 64:36.
6
Montassar Talbi (Lorient) played a forward pass, but one of the defenders blocked the ball.
3
Lorient is controlling the ball with short passes, waiting for the right moment to launch a quick counter-attack.
1
Today's match has just begun, enjoy the game!
20:15
The players finally step onto the pitch! Monaco will get the game underway.
20:15
Marc Bollengier has been appointed as the referee for today's match.
20:15
The starting lineups for Lorient and Monaco are now known, and you can check them out.
20:15
Хуш келибсиз, хонимлар ва жаноблар, бизнинг матнли жонли шарҳимизга! Бошланғич таркиблар тез орада эълон қилинади, шундай экан, бемалол ўтиринг ва ўйин завқидан баҳраманд бўлишга тайёр туринг.
LorientMonacoLigue 1
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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