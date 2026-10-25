Angers vs Lorient: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

75 Thanks to a brilliant tackle by the defender, Angers' corner kick came to nothing.

74 The corner was taken, but Lorient couldn't capitalize as the defender cleared the ball.

73 Isaac Touré (Lorient) takes a shot from inside the box, but the defenders block it.

70 Isaac Touré (Lorient) header from near the box following a corner, but the ball goes just over the crossbar.

70 The ball went out of play. Lorient will take a corner kick.

69 The linesman raised his flag because one of the Angers players was caught offside.

67 Amine Sbai (Angers) beats his defenders and shoots from outside the box. It's a good effort, but the ball goes over the crossbar.

65 Lorient players are passing accurately and waiting for the right moment to attack, but there's a mistake and possession is lost.

63 Lorient takes a corner kick.

61 Branco van den Boomen (Angers) signals in pain and asks for medical attention. The extent of his injury is currently unknown.

59 Substitution. Souleymane Faye leaves the pitch, replaced by Gabin Bernardeau (Lorient).

59 Substitution taking place. Ibrahima Balde is leaving the pitch, and Alexandre Dujeux is giving final tactical instructions to Mamadou Kone (Lorient).

58 Amine Sbaï (Angers) shoots from inside the penalty area after a brilliant solo run. He beat the goalkeeper, but the ball hit a defender and bounced back into play.

56 Dembo Sylla (Lorient) goes in too hard for the challenge, and Azzedine Souifi blows the whistle for a foul.

54 Amin Sbai (Angers) commits a foul against his opponent during an attack.

50 Montassar Talbi (Lorient) rose high inside the box to meet a brilliant free-kick delivery. He headed at goal, but his effort missed the target, flashing just wide of the left post.

50 Lorient has a chance from a free kick from medium range.

50 Haris Belkebla (Angers) breaks the golden rule: "Treat others the way you want to be treated." He made a rough challenge, leaving referee Azzedine Souifi no choice but to blow the whistle.

49 Angers is playing beautiful passing football, accurately moving the ball from player to player, but the defender showed great anticipation and successfully stopped the attack.

46 Substitution. Haris Belkebla (Angers) comes on for Yassine Belkhdim.

46 Everything is ready for the start of the second half.

45+3 The referee blows the whistle to signal the end of the first half, bringing the opening 45 minutes to a close.

45+2 Angers seem to be adapting to the game and keeping possession of the ball. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.

45+1 Lorient will try to make the most of a dangerous free kick near the sideline.

45 2 minutes added to the game.

45 Branco van den Boomen (Angers) makes a foul on his opponent, but escapes punishment from the referee.

43 Amine Sbaï (Angers) had a great chance inside the box from the rebound, but blasted it over the crossbar.

41 Jean-Victor Makengo (Lorient) shoots from outside the box, but it hits a defender and poses no threat to the goalkeeper.

38 Nathaniel Adjei (Lorient) commits a foul, and Azzédine Souifi blows the whistle to call it.

38 Montassar Talbi (Lorient) reached the cross inside the penalty area, but his header went over the crossbar.

38 The ball went out of play, corner kick. Lorient can continue their attacking pressure.

36 The game is quite boring, Angers players are just passing the ball to each other. However, nothing lasts forever, they finally made a mistake and allowed the opponent to win possession.

35 Following a free kick from medium range by Lorient, the ball was crossed into the center, but one of the defenders blocked it.

33 A foul by Yassine Belkhdim (Angers) warrants a card, and Azzédine Souifi rightly shows a yellow.

32 Angers committed a foul, offside is called.

31 Lorient takes a corner kick.

31 Arsène Kouassi (Lorient) delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area, but the opposing defenders blocked the ball.

30 Yassin Belkhdim (Angers) made a very rough challenge for the ball, and Azzedine Souifi stopped play to award a free kick.

28 Stéphane Gilli was forced into a substitution as Amine El Ouazzani got injured and was replaced by Jim Allevinah (Angers).

28 The match is currently stopped, Amine Salama (Angers) is injured and the medical staff need to come onto the pitch.

26 None of the Angers players could reach the corner cross as it was hit too hard and went out of bounds.

25 Amine El Ouazzani (Angers) gathered the rebound outside the box and struck towards the top left corner, but the goalkeeper made a flying save.

24 The referee points to the corner flag. A corner kick is awarded to Lorient.

22 Arsène Kouassi (Lorient) delivered a great cross into the box, but a defender intercepted and easily cleared the danger.

20 Angers players are exchanging accurate passes, but their attack didn't last long as an opponent intercepted the ball.

17 Ousmane Camara (Angers) finds his teammate with a brilliant floated pass thanks to exceptional technique.

15 Lorient continues the game with precise passes in search of new attacking opportunities.

12 Angers took the corner, but solid defending neutralized the scoring chance.

12 Amine Sbaï (Angers) skillfully dribbled past several opponents and shot from outside the box into the top corner. However, the shot lacked power and Yvon Mvogo easily saved it.

10 Yassin Belkhdim (Angers) makes a very aggressive challenge, and the referee blows his whistle for a foul.

9 Angers are in control of the ball, making a few passes as they wait for the right moment to attack.

7 Foul play! Isaak Touré (Lorient) is penalized for bringing down his opponent, and Azzedine Souifi blows his whistle.

6 Lorient failed to capitalize on the corner as the opponent's defense acted alertly and cleared the danger.

6 Souleymane Faye (Lorient) crosses into the box, but the defenders quickly clear the ball.

5 A foul by Carlens Arcus (Angers). The referee blows the whistle.

4 Jean-Victor Makengo (Lorient) commits a foul trying to win back the ball. Azzedine Souifi had a clear view and blew his whistle.

2 Angers players are playing combinational football trying to create a goal-scoring opportunity, but due to an inaccurate pass they lose the ball and have to wait again.

1 The first half has just begun.

21:16 The players finally step onto the pitch! Angers gets the match underway.

21:16 Azzeddine Souifi has been appointed as the referee for today's match.

21:16 The starting lineups for this match have been announced.