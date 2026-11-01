Paris FC vs Monaco: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·3·Sport
Paris FC vs Monaco: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Ligue 1: Paris FC vs Monaco. Kick-off: 1 November, 21:15 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Paris FC starting lineup: 1. Trapp K., 31. Chergui S., 42. Coppola D., 10. Kebbal I., 33. Lees-Melou P. (captain), 20. Lopez M., 6. Otavio, 7. Pagis P., 27. Simon M., 9. Sinayoko L., 14. Traore H.

Paris FC substitutes: 28. De Smet T., 11. Krasso J., 4. Marchetti V., 23. Matondo R., 3. Mbemba E., 5. Mbow M., 16. Nkambadio O., 18. Sissoko O., 8. Zabi P.

Paris FC head coach: Rosenior L.

Monaco starting lineup: 1. Hradecky L., 11. Abline M., 29. Brunner P., 8. Camara L., 15. Dier E., 37. Diop E., 10. Golovin A., 20. Nazinho, 72. Sane S., 2. Vanderson, 6. Zakaria D. (captain).

Monaco substitutes: 9. Balogun F., 19. Cabral P., 28. Coulibaly M., 7. Detourbet M., 16. Kohn P., 13. Mawissa C., 18. Minamino T., 4. Teze J., 49. Toure I.

Monaco head coach: Filipe Luis.

Paris FCMonacoLigue 1
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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