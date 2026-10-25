Monaco vs Lille: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

46 Филипе Луис янги кучларни майдонга туширишга қарор қилди, Эдан Диоп (Монако) Денис Закариянинг ўрнига майдонга тушди.

46 Substitution time. Mamadou Coulibaly is leaving the pitch, replaced by Matthis Abline (Monaco).

46 François Letexier blew his whistle and the second half is underway.

45+4 The referee's whistle blows to end the first half, and the players head down the tunnel.

45 3 minutes added to the game.

45 The ball came to Ngalayel Ngoy (Lille), but his shot straight down the middle was weak, and Lukáš Hrádecký gathered it easily.

44 Lille failed to make the most of the corner kick, and the defenders cleared the ball away.

40 Monaco seem to be finding their game and have taken control of the ball. Great movement from the forwards is giving the defenders options to build up play.

36 Lamine Camara (Monaco) is able to continue playing.

35 Play is temporarily stopped, Lamine Camara (Monaco) is injured and the medical staff need to come on the pitch.

34 Hákon Arnar Haraldsson (Lille) committed a foul and was justifiably unhappy after the referee showed him a yellow card.

32 Mamadou Coulibaly (Monaco) tested referee François Letexier's patience and was booked for an earlier late challenge.

30 Monaco is currently controlling the ball and dictating the game. They are passing accurately to each other, making it difficult for the opponent to win possession.

26 Half-chance! Denis Zakaria (Monaco) delivered the ball into the box, but Berke Ozer acted in time to neutralize the attack.

24 Ethan Mbappé (Lille) receives a brilliant pass, goes one-on-one with the goalkeeper and neatly curls the ball into the left post. What a stunning strike.

19 Paris Brunner (Monaco) tried to play a through ball again, but the opponent's defense was alert and intercepted it.

15 Ansu Fati (Monaco) is leaving the pitch due to injury. Filipe Luís brings on Mathys Detourbe.

14 Ansu Fati (Monaco) gestures in pain and asks for medical assistance. It is currently unknown how serious his injury is.

11 A Lille player committed a foul on his opponent, and a free kick was awarded.

9 Mamadou Coulibaly (Monaco) takes a shot towards goal, but a defender makes a brilliant block to keep it out.

8 Paris Brunner (Monaco) delivered the ball into the box, but it went too close to Berke Özer, who easily gathered it.

5 An indirect free kick is awarded to Monaco from near the center of the pitch.

4 Monaco is slowing down the pace with one-two touch passing. It's very difficult for the opponents right now, running without the ball is taking a heavy physical toll.

1 The first half of this match is about to begin.

19:00 The players are on the pitch and the match is about to kick off. Monaco will get the game underway.

19:00 Match: Monaco - Lille. Score: 0-0. Commentary: Let's introduce you to the main referee of today's match, he is François Letexier.

19:00 The starting lineups for this match have been announced.