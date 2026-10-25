Monaco vs Lille: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Ligue 1: Monaco vs Lille. Kick-off: 25 October, 19:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Monaco starting lineup: 1. Hradecky L., 2. Vanderson, 72. Sane S., 4. Teze J., 20. Nazinho, 8. Camara L., 6. Zakaria D. (captain), 28. Coulibaly M., 10. Golovin A., 31. Fati A., 29. Brunner P.
Monaco substitutes: 11. Abline M., 9. Balogun F., 7. Detourbet M., 37. Diop E., 16. Kohn P., 13. Mawissa C., 18. Minamino T., 22. Salisu M., 49. Toure I.
Monaco head coach: Filipe Luis.
Lille starting lineup: 1. Ozer B., 23. Nianzou T., 3. Ngoy N., 4. Alexsandro, 15. Perraud R., 21. Andre B. (captain), 6. Bentaleb N., 8. Mbappe E., 10. Haraldsson H., 17. Mukau N., 35. Diaoune S.
Lille substitutes: 7. Bakwa D., 26. Cossier I., 12. Gill O., 9. Giroud O., 38. Goffi A., 14. Kjaergaard M., 28. Perrin G., 24. Verdonk C., 33. Yondjo A.
Lille head coach: Ancelotti D.
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