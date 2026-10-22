Lech Poznan vs Sunderland: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

48 Lech Poznań is dominating the midfield with great control and precise passes.

47 Lech players are showing some combination play and trying to create a goal-scoring opportunity, but lose the ball due to an inaccurate pass, and these efforts are bearing no fruit so far. The ball went out of play, and the Sunderland goalkeeper will restart the game.

46 Referee Balázs Berke blows the whistle to start the second half.

45+1 The first half of the match has ended.

45+1 Lech Poznań players are controlling the ball with long passes. However, an inaccurate pass gives possession to the opponent.

45 1 minute added to the match.

43 Nilsen Angulo played a great pass to Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland), but he failed to hit the target. His shot from inside the penalty area went just wide of the right post. The ball went out of play, and the Lech Poznan goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.

43 Corner kicks statistics – 1:3.

42 Sunderland are showing brilliant team play, controlling the ball with plenty of short passes. If they want to find a gap in the defense and score, patience is key.

41 Kevin Danso (Sunderland) picks up a yellow card for a foul on his opponent and now has to be very careful for the rest of the game.

40 Patrik Wålemark (Lech Poznań) concedes a free kick for a rough foul. Referee Balázs Berke was watching the situation closely.

39 Sunderland players are controlling the ball and playing short passes to each other. They are waiting for gaps to open up in the opponent's defense.

37 Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) lofts the ball into the box from a long-range free kick, but it goes out of play. The ball has crossed the line, and the Lech Poznań goalkeeper will restart play.

36 Jules Ahoka (Sunderland) lofts a cross into the box, but the defenders clear it with a header.

35 Possession – 46:54.

35 Sunderland players strung together a few nice passes, but their possession didn't last long as an opponent intercepted the ball.

33 Jayden Danns (Sunderland) commits a dangerous foul. Balázs Berke blows his whistle and stops play.

33 Sunderland are keeping possession well with short passes and one-touch play.

31 Habib Diarra (Sunderland) floated the ball into the penalty area looking for teammates, but the defenders managed to clear it.

29 Sunderland is organizing the play with precise and beautiful passes to create new attacking opportunities.

28 Malick Fofana (Sunderland) beats his man and creates space for a shot, but his low effort from outside the box goes straight down the middle and Mateusz Lis gathers it comfortably.

27 Nilsen Angulo (Sunderland) surged towards goal, but the defender tracked back in time to dispossess him. The ball went out of play, and Lech Poznań will restart with a goal kick.

27 Jayant Metali (Sunderland) delivered a great cross into the box, but the defender blocked it and easily cleared the danger.

25 The referee awards a corner, and Nilsen Angulo (Sunderland) steps up to take it.

25 Jayden Meupiyou (Sunderland) gets a great chance inside the six-yard box, fires it to the bottom left corner, but Mateusz Lis makes a brilliant save! Sunderland gets a corner.

24 Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) tried to find Malick Fofana, but put too much power into the pass. The ball went out of play, and the Lech Poznań goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.

23 Sunderland seem to be finding their rhythm and are controlling the ball. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.

21 Malick Fofana (Sunderland) was first to the rebound in the box and unleashed a dangerous shot, but the ball struck the right post!

21 Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) fires a shot from outside the box, slightly off target. A brilliant save by Mateusz Lis denies the ball from creeping into the bottom left corner.

20 Lech Poznań are controlling the tempo of the game with precise short passes.

18 Robin Roofs comes off his line to punch away a corner kick taken by Joel Pereira (Lech Poznan).

18 Daniel Håkans (Lech Poznań) delivers a cross into the box, but the defenders block it. The referee blows the whistle, Lech Poznań will take a corner kick.

17 Golden opportunity! Daniel Håkans (Lech Poznań) received a pass inside the penalty area and found space to shoot. His shot was off target, going wide of the right post. The ball went out of play, and the Sunderland goalkeeper will restart with a goalkick.

16 Nilsen Angulo (Sunderland) should have known that kind of challenge is against the rules. He was far too reckless, and Balazs Berke had no choice but to blow his whistle.

15 Robin Roofs is alert and claims the long ball from Terry Yegbe (Lech Poznań). Comfortable save!

13 Nilsen Angulo (Sunderland) delivered a dangerous cross into the box, but the first defender cleared the ball.

13 Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) tried to find a teammate from the corner kick, but the goalkeeper claimed the ball. Sunderland will have another chance to score from a corner.

12 Malik Fofana (Sunderland) delivers a dangerous cross into the box looking for a teammate's head, but a defender rises highest to clear the danger. Good play by Sunderland, resulting in a corner kick.

11 Sunderland is currently dominating possession with precise passing between players.

10 Lech Poznan is passing the ball across the pitch and maintaining control. However, the opponent intercepted the pass and the situation changed.

8 Malick Fofana (Sunderland) shoots low toward the center of the goal, but the goalkeeper easily saves it.

7 That was far too easy for Mateusz Lis. Habib Diarra (Sunderland) received the pass and found space, but his shot was aimed low down the middle, straight into the waiting goalkeeper's hands.

7 Sunderland players are exchanging short passes to break through the opponent's defense and launch a quick counterattack.

6 Patrik Walemark (Lech Poznan) hits the post and misses a great chance! The ball goes out of play and a goal kick is awarded to Sunderland.

5 Lech Poznań are in control of the ball, passing it around and waiting for the right moment to attack.

4 Sunderland players are passing the ball to each other with short passes.

3 Antoni Kozubal (Lech Poznan) was first to the loose ball inside the box following a defensive mix-up. He aimed precisely at the left side of the goal, but the goalkeeper stayed alert and made a brilliant save.

2 Goal! Neilson Angulo plays a deep cross into the box, and the unmarked Timur Tutuerov (Sunderland) heads it precisely into the bottom right corner. 0:1.

1 The match has started. The first half is underway.

21:46 Sunderland gets the match underway.

21:45 Balázs Berke has been appointed as the main referee for today's match, and he will try to officiate fairly and avoid mistakes.

21:45 In the match details, you can view the starting lineups of both teams.