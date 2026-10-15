Torreense vs Sunderland: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Torreense vs Sunderland: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Europa League: Torreense vs Sunderland. Kick-off: 15 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Torreense starting lineup: 1. Lucas Paes, 27. Abubakari M., 8. Alfaro A., 33. Marques J., 5. Mohamed D., 45. Mutombo J., 6. Oudrhiri A., 11. Pozo M., 23. Vazquez J., 4. Volnei, 19. Zoabi K.

Torreense substitutes: 31. Adriel, 3. Alcedo J., 44. Bjerre S., 17. Drammeh M., 53. Guerreiro R., 7. Jean D., 29. Quintero L., 22. Rei R., 86. Rijo G., 75. Silva M., 2. Stopira.

Torreense head coach: Tralhao L.

Sunderland starting lineup: 22. Roefs R., 29. Ahoka J., 15. Alderete O., 10. Angulo N., 39. Fofana M., 32. Hume T., 6. Methalie D., 13. O'Nien L., 11. Rigg C., 27. Sadiki N., 57. Tuterov T.

Sunderland substitutes: 9. Brobbey B., 4. Danso K., 19. Diarra H., 3. Jones J., 28. Le Fee E., 17. Mandava R., 21. Moore S., 20. Mukiele N., . Proctor T., . Samuel-Ogunsuyi T., . Whittaker J., 34. Xhaka G.

Sunderland head coach: Le Bris R.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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