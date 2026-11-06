Sunderland vs Din. Zagreb: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Sunderland vs Din. Zagreb. Kick-off: 6 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Sunderland starting lineup: 22. Roefs R., 12. Meunier T., 4. Danso K., 15. Alderete O., 6. Methalie D., 34. Xhaka G. (captain), 29. Ahoka J., 10. Angulo N., 11. Rigg C., 39. Fofana M., 18. Isidor W.
Sunderland substitutes: 9. Brobbey B., 32. Hume T., 48. Jones J., 28. Le Fee E., 17. Mandava R., 21. Moore S., 13. O'Nien L., 77. Proctor T., 27. Sadiki N., 7. Talbi C., 57. Tuterov T., 40. Whittaker J.
Sunderland head coach: Le Bris R.
Din. Zagreb starting lineup: 24. Kotarski D., 25. Valincic M., 15. Galesic N., 36. Dominguez S., 3. Goda B., 21. Lisica M., 27. Misic J. (captain), 10. Stojkovic L., 80. Kacavenda L., 9. Beljo D., 99. Orsic M.
Din. Zagreb substitutes: 23. Almena I., 44. Filipovic I., 11. Hoxha A., 17. Ivanusec L., 35. Mikic N., 22. Perez Vinlof M., 14. Prevljak S., 6. Radeljic S., 7. Rodriguez D., 41. Sunta S., 1. Zagorac D., 8. Zajc M.
Din. Zagreb head coach: Leko J.
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