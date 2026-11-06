Sunderland vs Din. Zagreb: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

39 Ball in the net! Dion Drena Beljo (Dinamo Zagreb) kept his cool and scored.

38 Luka Stojkovic (Din. Zagreb) missed a huge chance! After a brilliant solo run, he shot from outside the box and fans were already celebrating. The ball headed for the bottom right corner, but Robin Roofs made a stunning save!

37 Maurice Valincic (Din. Zagreb) crossed the ball into the box looking for a teammate, but the defenders managed to clear it.

36 Play stopped. Kevin Danso (Sunderland) receives a yellow card. He needs to be more careful now.

34 Andrea Colombo blows the whistle and awards a free kick after a foul by Bruno Goda (Din. Zagreb) on his opponent.

32 Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) received the ball around the penalty area, took aim and fired. His low shot was directed at the center of the goal, but Dominik Kotarski was alert and the score remains unchanged.

30 POST! Chris Rigg (Sunderland) surged forward to support his teammate. He received a brilliant pass and fired from outside the box, but the ball struck the left post. It would have been a beautiful goal, unlucky.

29 Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) seems to have picked up a minor injury, but looks like he can continue.

29 Josip Misic (Din. Zagreb) is able to continue the game.

28 Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) has been booked by the referee for an earlier foul.

27 Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) seems to be in pain after the injury. Hopefully, he can continue the match.

27 Josip Misic (Din. Zagreb) is asking for medical assistance after getting injured.

25 Andrea Colombo showed a yellow card to Niko Galešić (Din. Zagreb) for a rough tackle.

24 Mislav Orsic (Din. Zagreb) received the ball inside the box, found space to shoot and fired a low shot, but a defender blocked his effort.

23 Goal! Luka Stojković (Din. Zagreb) picks up the ball inside the box and slots it into the bottom left corner. Score 0:1.

23 Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) took the ball to the corner flag and crossed it into the penalty area.

22 Dion Drena Beljo (Din. Zagreb) receives a precise cross and shoots. A defender reacts in time to clear the ball. Din. Zagreb will have a corner kick.

21 Thomas Meunier (Sunderland) picks up the rebound and shoots, but the attempt is blocked.

20 Andrea Colombo blows the whistle for a foul by Luka Stojkovic (Din. Zagreb). Sunderland will take a free kick from a dangerous position.

17 Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) timed his run well to meet the cross near the box, but headed the ball wide.

16 Maurice Valincic (Din. Zagreb) went into a rough challenge and Andrea Colombo blew the whistle for a foul.

11 Jules Ahoka (Sunderland) received a great pass at the edge of the 6-yard box and fired towards the left post, but Dominik Kotarski made a brilliant save to keep it out.

9 Mislav Orsic (Din. Zagreb) shoots from distance, but the ball goes well over the bar. The ball is out of play and the Sunderland goalkeeper will take the goal kick.

9 Dinamo Zagreb took the corner kick with a short pass.

8 Nilson Angulo (Sunderland) committed a foul, and Andrea Colombo blew the whistle to signal the infringement.

7 Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) made his run too early and was caught offside as his teammate tried to pass to him.

5 Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) received the ball at the edge of the box, but his shot was weak and posed no threat to Dominik Kotarski.

2 The ball fell to Josip Misic (Din. Zagreb) outside the box. He struck immediately, but the ball went over the crossbar. It went out of play for a goal kick to Sunderland.

1 Luka Stojković (Din. Zagreb) failed to deliver a precise cross into the center from a long-range free kick. The opposing defense cleared the ball.

1 Jules Ahoka (Sunderland) commits a foul. Andrea Colombo has stopped the game and is making a decision.

1 The first half of this match is about to begin.

01:02 Dinamo Zagreb kicks off the match.

01:00 Andrea Colombo will officiate today's match.

01:00 The starting lineups for both teams are out, you can check them out now.