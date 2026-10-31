Coventry vs Sunderland: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Coventry vs Sunderland: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Coventry vs Sunderland. Kick-off: 31 October, 20:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Coventry starting lineup: 19. Rushworth C., 14. Awoniyi T., 3. Dasilva J., 34. Gboho Y., 12. Mfuni S., 2. Pinnock E., 5. Rudoni J., 7. Sakamoto T., 29. Torp V., 27. van Ewijk M., 8. Yirenkyi C.

Coventry substitutes: 25. Bentley D., 49. Cherif S., 6. Grimes M., 38. Hamer G., 20. Kesler-Hayden K., 22. Latibeaudiere J., 10. Mason-Clark E., 9. Simms E., 23. Thomas-Asante B.

Coventry head coach: Lampard F.

Sunderland starting lineup: 22. Roefs R., 15. Alderete O., 10. Angulo N., 9. Brobbey B., 32. Hume T., 28. Le Fee E., 17. Mandava R., 13. O'Nien L., 11. Rigg C., 27. Sadiki N., 34. Xhaka G. (captain).

Sunderland substitutes: 29. Ahoka J., 4. Danso K., 31. Ellborg M., 39. Fofana M., 18. Isidor W., 6. Methalie D., 12. Meunier T., 37. Ta Bi J., 7. Talbi C.

Sunderland head coach: Le Bris R.

Live report LIVE
1
The first half has started.
20:01
The players have finally taken the pitch! Sunderland will kick off.
20:00
Introducing the referee for today's match, Simon Hooper.
20:00
The starting lineups for both teams are already known, and you can check them out in the match details.
20:00
Welcome to our live text commentary! We will provide you with instant updates on all the action in the match. Starting lineups will be announced shortly.
CoventrySunderlandPremier League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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