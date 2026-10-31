Coventry vs Sunderland: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Premier League: Coventry vs Sunderland. Kick-off: 31 October, 20:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Coventry starting lineup: 19. Rushworth C., 14. Awoniyi T., 3. Dasilva J., 34. Gboho Y., 12. Mfuni S., 2. Pinnock E., 5. Rudoni J., 7. Sakamoto T., 29. Torp V., 27. van Ewijk M., 8. Yirenkyi C.
Coventry substitutes: 25. Bentley D., 49. Cherif S., 6. Grimes M., 38. Hamer G., 20. Kesler-Hayden K., 22. Latibeaudiere J., 10. Mason-Clark E., 9. Simms E., 23. Thomas-Asante B.
Coventry head coach: Lampard F.
Sunderland starting lineup: 22. Roefs R., 15. Alderete O., 10. Angulo N., 9. Brobbey B., 32. Hume T., 28. Le Fee E., 17. Mandava R., 13. O'Nien L., 11. Rigg C., 27. Sadiki N., 34. Xhaka G. (captain).
Sunderland substitutes: 29. Ahoka J., 4. Danso K., 31. Ellborg M., 39. Fofana M., 18. Isidor W., 6. Methalie D., 12. Meunier T., 37. Ta Bi J., 7. Talbi C.
Sunderland head coach: Le Bris R.
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