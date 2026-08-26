Canoe Sprint World Championships: Who did the Uzbekistan national team take to Poland?

In the Polish city of Poznań, a major sports forum long-awaited by water sports fans — the Canoe Sprint World Championships— has officially begun. The Uzbekistan national team has entered the competition for medals with an expanded squad at this world championship, which brings together the strongest and most renowned paddlers on the planet.

According to the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Uzbekistan, starting from August 26, the elite athletes from across the continents will compete for championship titles and world ranking points on the waters of Poznań.

The global competition, which runs until August 30,

The tournament will continue until August 30. It is planned that both experienced athletes and young talents will defend the honor of Uzbekistan in the four days of uncompromising competition:

High competition: Alongside the world's leading sports nations, Uzbek paddlers aim to reach the podium in both sprint and distance events;

Leaders in action: The team includes medalists from international competitions, Asian and World Championships, who are prepared for the main starts.

Poznań 2026: Full squad of the Uzbekistan national team

Within the framework of the World Championship program, the following athletes will compete in canoe and kayak events:

Canoe (men and women):

Shahriyor Mahkamov

Ziyodbek Yoldoshaliev

Aleksandr Zarubin

Samandar Haydarov

Ozodjon Amriddinov

Shahrizoda Mavlonova

Yekaterina Shubina

Milana Dusev-Janic

Arina Tanatmisheva

Kayak (men and women):

Artur Guliyev

Vladlen Denisov

Diyorbek Mamatkulov

Mirjalol Komilov

Shohsanam Sherzodova

Nilufar Zokirova

This squad is considered among the top contenders for high results in singles, doubles, and fours crews on the Poznań water lanes.