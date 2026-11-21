Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca provided an update on Abdukodir Khusanov's condition following his injury ahead of the match against Fulham. The Uzbek defender's participation in the upcoming encounter remains in doubt.

In the 11th round of the English Premier League, Manchester City will host Fulham at home. Ahead of this match, head coach Enzo Maresca spoke about injuries and the players' condition. He stated that the participation of Abdukodir Khusanov and Matheus Nunes in the game is not yet certain.

This news is also important for fans of the Uzbekistan national team defender, as Khusanov's condition is significant not only for Manchester City's next match but also for the player's participation in national team training camps.

What did Maresca say about Khusanov?

According to the Manchester City head coach, Abdukodir Khusanov and Matheus Nunes are still experiencing some physical issues following the match against Nottingham Forest.

"After the game against Forest, the participation of Matheus Nunes and Abdukodir Khusanov in the next match is still in doubt. They still have some problems. We will see how the situation develops over the next few hours," said Enzo Maresca.

Therefore, Khusanov's appearance against Fulham is not guaranteed for now. His participation in the match will be determined after a final medical assessment of the player's condition.

Additionally, England national team defender Marc Guehi was not called up for the national team camp due to a minor issue from the game against Nottingham Forest. Maresca specifically emphasized that his absence from the national team is not related to a need for rest.

Manchester City looks to recover after defeats

The recent matches have not been easy for Manchester City. The team has suffered three consecutive defeats and lost its lead in the championship. For the "Citizens," who achieved seven consecutive victories at the start of the season, this result has been a serious test.

Maresca stated that it is not right to label all the team's actions as mistakes after the defeats. In his opinion, there are shortcomings even during victories, and a defeat does not mean that everything was done wrong.

"As I have said many times, I didn't think everything was done correctly when we were winning. I don't think we did everything wrong when we lost.

There are aspects we need to improve, and we are undoubtedly working on them," the coach said.

Which shortcomings did Maresca acknowledge in his team?

The head coach emphasized the need to improve the balance, especially between defense and attack, in Manchester City's game.

He noted that there were some problems even during the period when the team won seven consecutive matches. The subsequent three defeats have made these shortcomings even more apparent.

"This is football. We need to analyze the defeats. In the games against Aston Villa and Brighton, our best player was the goalkeeper. In the match against Nottingham Forest, we didn't play well enough, especially in the first half. This is a period where we need to learn from our mistakes," Maresca commented.

According to the coach, the team needs to act more confidently in organizing attacks, defending, and maintaining balance on the field.

"I want to play again immediately after a defeat"

Maresca said that he had the opportunity to analyze the team's game and fix shortcomings during the break. However, he did not hide the fact that he does not like waiting for a long time after a defeat.

"My relationship with defeats is complicated. I want to play again after a defeat. A lot of time has passed. You want to return to the field immediately. Then you can review, analyze, and understand everything.

For example, the balance in the game, how we are attacking or defending — we need to improve our game in all these aspects," the coach said.

Now, the main task for Manchester City is to return to the winning path in the match against Fulham. Uzbek fans are waiting for the final news regarding whether Abdukodir Khusanov will be able to participate in the match.