“Manchester City” loses 3 games in a row: How does Maresca plan to stop the crisis?

As the uncompromising battles in the English Premier League continue, «Manchester City» is going through a period of serious crisis. The team lost 1:3 away to Nottingham Forest, marking their third consecutive defeat in the championship.

Following this heavy blow, the team's head coach Enzo Maresca gave an interview to the prestigious Sky Sports channel, revealing that the upcoming international break is an important opportunity to restore the team mentally and tactically.

«Usually I would want to play sooner, but not this time»

Usually, coaches want the next match to come quickly to wash away the pain of defeat. However, Maresca admitted that in the current situation, a two-week break is as necessary for the players as air and water:

Desire to return to winning ways: «When you lose a game, naturally, you want to play the next match immediately. This is a natural reaction to get back on the winning track and fix the situation»;

The last chance to breathe until March: «But this international break is a very good opportunity for us. Because this will be the last big break until March of next year. This rest and recovery will certainly benefit the players greatly. Once we return to the field, we will play only for victories».

Details of «Manchester City»'s crisis series

Indicator / Situation Details Significance Last match Nottingham Forest 3:1 Manchester City Heavy away defeat Series 3 consecutive defeats in the EPL First major decline in the Maresca era International break duration 2 weeks Opportunity to rethink team spirit and tactics Next strategic period November — March Continuous, tight match schedule until March

Mental recovery before the tight winter calendar

The winter stage of the Premier League, which lasts from November to March, is traditionally considered the most difficult and dense calendar. For Maresca's students, who have complicated their position in the title race due to consecutive point losses, this two-week pause is expected to be crucial in analyzing mistakes and relieving pressure.