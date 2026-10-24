Maresca discusses 4-year winless streak at Aston Villa and first defeat

·101·Sport
Maresca discusses 4-year winless streak at Aston Villa and first defeat

In the latest round of the Premier League, suffering their first defeat of the season, Manchester City’s head coach Enzo Maresca in Birmingham Aston Villashared his thoughts on the match (1:2) and the poor away record against them.

After a terrifying start to the season with seven consecutive brilliant victories, the 'Citizens' dropped points for the first time in the current championship. Most notably, it is the fourth consecutive season that the Manchester club has returned from 'Villa Park' with a defeat.

“We will try again next season”: On the away curse

After the match, in an interview with the prestigious TNT Sports channel, Enzo Maresca reacted calmly to the series of failures in Birmingham:

  • Comment on the fourth consecutive defeat: “A fourth consecutive defeat at Aston Villa in the Premier League? It doesn't matter, we will try to change it again next season. At this moment, I can only analyze today's match and the mistakes made,” the coach replied.

“We didn't deserve to lose”: Analysis of goals and created chances

The specialist positively assessed the flow of the match and the quality of play shown by his players, while noting gross defensive errors:

  • Control and attacks: “Overall, we played well and created many favorable situations. We spent the main part of the match around the opponent's penalty area. We allowed the opponent to create only two dangerous situations throughout the entire game;

  • Counter-attack error: In the second half, we gave the opponent only one chance to punish us on the counter-attack, and they took advantage of it. In such moments, you need to defend better or have a bit of luck. These things happen in football;

  • Avoidable goals: Actually, both goals conceded could have been avoided. I don't think we deserved to lose, but the fact is that we did. We will draw the right conclusions and lessons from this and continue to move forward,” the specialist added.

Next test: League Cup

Despite losing points for the first time this season, remaining one of the main contenders in the title race, Manchester Cityhas no time to dwell on it:

The 'Citizens' will play their next match very soon — on October 28 within the framework of the English League Cup Brighton club.

Enzo MarescaManchester CityAston VillaBirminghamTNT Sports
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ruben Dias speaks about the painful defeat against Aston VillaRuben Dias speaks about the painful defeat against Aston VillaYesterday 20:08Why is Enzo Maresca worried about Aston Villa's movement without the ball?Why is Enzo Maresca worried about Aston Villa's movement without the ball?22 October 22:41Will Husanov occupy the right flank today? Maresca's unexpected tactics against AEKWill Husanov occupy the right flank today? Maresca's unexpected tactics against AEK20 October 07:04Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in ManchesterIs the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester19 October 07:067 consecutive wins: Enzo Maresca sets historic record with Manchester City7 consecutive wins: Enzo Maresca sets historic record with Manchester City18 October 09:10Enzo Maresca openly admits the reason behind 2:4 defeat against PSGEnzo Maresca openly admits the reason behind 2:4 defeat against PSG17 October 15:46
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran