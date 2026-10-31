When will the Manchester City star return to the pitch? The head coach reveals important information

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca has issued a statement regarding the recovery process of winger Antoine Semenyo, one of the team's key attacking weapons. The talented Ghanaian player suffered a serious injury in mid-October, and his condition has been a focal point for fans and experts alike.

In comments provided to the club's press service, the head coach stated that the player's condition is showing positive dynamics, but he has no intention of rushing his return to the pitch.

Recovery process and expected timeline: Maresca's explanation

Enzo Maresca assessed the current state of his player, who is under a long-term contract until 2031, as follows:

Mental and physical state: "He is doing well, and his spirits are high. Semenyo is regularly at the training base and is fully undergoing the necessary recovery procedures and therapy courses," the coach said;

Decision not to rush: The coaching staff does not want to put the player at risk: "It is too early to put him directly onto the pitch for now";

Return time: According to initial medical diagnoses, following the injury sustained in the match against Ipswich, the winger's full return to the squad is expected in December.

Semenyo's importance and statistics for the season

The Ghanaian player had been showing high productivity in the "Cityzens" attacking line this season:

EPL performance: Antoine has appeared in 7 matches in the English Premier League , recording 2 goals and 3 assists to his name;

Important strategic asset: With the player, who can play equally effectively on both flanks, Manchester City has signed a long-term deal until the summer of 2031, and his return to form will directly impact the team's strength in the title race.

Ahead of the busy December fixture list and upcoming cup matches, Semenyo's return to the squad will serve as an important boost for team rotation.