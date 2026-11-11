Right-back or center-back? Prestigious publication reveals where Husanov should play

One of England's leading sports publications, the Manchester Evening News, has published a special analytical article on the future and the most suitable position for Abduqodir Husanov, the defender for Manchester City. The publication notes that the "Cityzens" head coach, Enzo Maresca, has great confidence in the Uzbek footballer, but it is time to unlock his potential in a specific line rather than relying on his versatility.

Difficulties on the flank and absolute confidence in the center

Due to the versatility of Abduqodir Husanov, Manchester City decided against signing a new right-back during the last summer transfer window. The management viewed him as a figure who could easily fill in for Matheus Nunes when necessary. Furthermore, Maresca's use of a three-center-back tactic when playing out from the back also created opportunities for Husanov on the right flank.

However, practice shows that Husanov's strongest attributes are clearly displayed in the center. While the Uzbek defender faced some difficulties joining the attack and moving with the ball in the opponent's half during matches played on the right wing, he acted with complete freedom and confidence once moved to the center. In the second half of the match against Nottingham Forest, his shift from the flank to the center immediately stabilized the City defense.

Criteria / Situation Right-back Center-back (Publication recommendation) Freedom of movement Limitations in joining the attack and passing Full dominance in duels, speed, and ball recovery Main competitors Matheus Nunes Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi Problematic aspect Discomfort under pressure in the opponent's half Ability to stop opponent counterattacks at high speed Current season statistics 14 matches in all competitions Viewed as the most promising choice for the starting lineup

"Until now, Marc Guehi and Ruben Dias were seen as the main pair in the center. However, in 3 of the last 4 matches they started together, one of them was substituted by halftime — both lack speed. Husanov is much faster in this position and is a reliable option for the future." — Manchester Evening News

A clear path for Maresca: Husanov must play in the center

According to the article's authors, although Husanov's physical strength and tactical flexibility are useful for flank defense, testing him in central defense will bring significantly more benefit to Manchester City. Against the backdrop of the slowness of Dias and Guehi, the 22-year-old footballer's reaction and determination in sharp collisions can solve the main problem in the heart of the defense.

Having played in 14 matches across all competitions this season, Husanov has fully adapted to the intensity of the English Premier League. Now it remains for Enzo Maresca to solidify him as the team's primary and permanent central defender.

Do you think Abduqodir Husanov can bench Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi to become Manchester City's main central defender, or is it better for him to play on the flank? Leave your opinion in the comments!