Major statement ahead of UFC 333: Who will prevail in the fight between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili?

·56·Sport
Major statement ahead of UFC 333: Who will prevail in the fight between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili?

One of the most anticipated confrontations of the year is approaching in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw shared his thoughts and expectations regarding the trilogy — the third fight between former Russian titleholder Petr Yan and current Georgian star Merab Dvalishvili.

According to the former American champion, in their second clash Petr Yan already managed to find the ideal "key" against his opponent's relentless pressure and unique style.

«Yan's takedown defense will exhaust Merab»

TJ Dillashaw gave high praise to the defensive tactics demonstrated by the Russian fighter in the rematch:

  • Defensive advantage: Dillashaw noted that in the second fight Yan found a perfect solution against Merab's main weapon — takedowns, and these defensive moves of his impressed the American;

  • Risk of energy loss: If Dvalishvili fails to take his opponent to the canvas, his failed attempts and countered attacks will force him to expend much more physical energy.

What should the tactics be? Body shots — the decisive factor

According to Dillashaw, the outcome of the fight will again be directly decided by distance and strikes targeted at the body:

  • Yan's key to victory: Petr must by no means change his tactics — he must continue landing body shots, accurate jabs, and left kicks, as well as reliably avoiding takedowns;

  • Merab's potential actions: Dvalishvili will still strive to shoot for the legs. Therefore, Yan needs to focus even more on working the body. At the same time, Merab will be required to increase his strike combinations in turn.

Dillashaw's final prediction: Petr Yan's victory

The American analyst predicted that Petr Yan will win this tough and intense bout. He believes that the latest success has given the Russian martial artist a huge psychological boost, and he fully understands how to withstand Merab's famous endurance. However, Dillashaw also reminded that Merab Dvalishvili possesses a character that never surrenders easily.

When and where will the fight take place?

  • Tournament: "UFC 333";

  • Date: October 24;

  • Location: Abu Dhabi (UAE).

Petr YanMerab DvalishviliUFC 333TJ Dillashaw
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Khamzat Chimaev predicts three major championship fights...Khamzat Chimaev predicts three major championship fights...15 September 08:23Islam Makhachev predicts the fate of Petr Yan and Evloev at UFC 333Islam Makhachev predicts the fate of Petr Yan and Evloev at UFC 33311 September 09:17Merab Dvalishvili makes a sensational statement about his arch-rival's defeatMerab Dvalishvili makes a sensational statement about his arch-rival's defeat15 September 08:10Sensation statement from Merab Dvalishvili: Unexpected sacrifice for the Topuria - Gaethje rematchSensation statement from Merab Dvalishvili: Unexpected sacrifice for the Topuria - Gaethje rematch23 September 19:59Abu Dhabi Set to Shake: All UFC 333 Matchups RevealedAbu Dhabi Set to Shake: All UFC 333 Matchups Revealed16 August 10:00“You are small-minded people”: Feud between Merab and Umar reaches a new level“You are small-minded people”: Feud between Merab and Umar reaches a new level14 August 08:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran