Major statement ahead of UFC 333: Who will prevail in the fight between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili?

One of the most anticipated confrontations of the year is approaching in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw shared his thoughts and expectations regarding the trilogy — the third fight between former Russian titleholder Petr Yan and current Georgian star Merab Dvalishvili.

According to the former American champion, in their second clash Petr Yan already managed to find the ideal "key" against his opponent's relentless pressure and unique style.

«Yan's takedown defense will exhaust Merab»

TJ Dillashaw gave high praise to the defensive tactics demonstrated by the Russian fighter in the rematch:

Defensive advantage: Dillashaw noted that in the second fight Yan found a perfect solution against Merab's main weapon — takedowns, and these defensive moves of his impressed the American;

Risk of energy loss: If Dvalishvili fails to take his opponent to the canvas, his failed attempts and countered attacks will force him to expend much more physical energy.

What should the tactics be? Body shots — the decisive factor

According to Dillashaw, the outcome of the fight will again be directly decided by distance and strikes targeted at the body:

Yan's key to victory: Petr must by no means change his tactics — he must continue landing body shots, accurate jabs, and left kicks, as well as reliably avoiding takedowns;

Merab's potential actions: Dvalishvili will still strive to shoot for the legs. Therefore, Yan needs to focus even more on working the body. At the same time, Merab will be required to increase his strike combinations in turn.

Dillashaw's final prediction: Petr Yan's victory

The American analyst predicted that Petr Yan will win this tough and intense bout. He believes that the latest success has given the Russian martial artist a huge psychological boost, and he fully understands how to withstand Merab's famous endurance. However, Dillashaw also reminded that Merab Dvalishvili possesses a character that never surrenders easily.

When and where will the fight take place?