Michael Bisping gives a surprising prediction for the trilogy between Yan and Dvalishvili

UFC Hall of Famer and former champion Michael Bisping has shared his thoughts and detailed prediction for one of the most intriguing title clashes in the bantamweight division between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili, which will take place at UFC 333.

The expert made his choice after analyzing the unique strengths, psychological state, and tactical moves of both athletes in their previous bouts.

“The first clash was a long time ago, and Yan fought smartly in the rematch”

Bisping paid special attention to the evolution of the previous confrontations between the fighters:

A well-deserved victory in the second bout: “Last time we witnessed Petr win fairly and deservedly. He paced himself well during the fight. Although he didn’t unleash a relentless storm of strikes like Merab, he was extremely accurate and scored more takedowns;

Economical tactics: Yan didn’t attempt many takedowns, but his actions were very economical and effective at every moment. That is why he won that fight;

History of the first fight: True, Merab came out on top in their initial encounter, but that happened quite a long time ago,” Bisping noted.

Dvalishvili’s “autopilot” state and recovery period

The former champion deeply analyzed the recent physical and mental condition of the Georgian belt holder:

Four defenses and fatigue: After becoming champion, Merab defended his belt four times within a year. Such a grueling schedule delivered a noticeable blow not to his results, but to his explosive speed, thirst for victory, and inner motivation;

Return with renewed energy: “He was giving the impression of fighting on autopilot. Now Dvalishvili has rested a bit and is coming into this matchup with fresh strength and restored willpower,” says the analyst.

“Yan is the best striker, Merab is an incredible wrestler”: Bisping’s final choice

Michael Bisping praised the tactical confrontation of the fight and predicted the name of the future champion: