Khamzat Chimaev predicts three major championship fights...

While the world's leading martial arts league, the UFC, is on the eve of another series of high-profile numbered events, one of the most dangerous stars of the octagon, currently representing the United Arab Emirates, Khamzat "Borz" Chimaev has drawn fans' attention with his unexpected and bold analysis. In an exclusive and candid interview with well-known blogger Adam Zubarayev, Chimaev detailed three upcoming massive confrontations: Arman Tsarukyan's test against Mauricio Ruffy, Movsar Evloev's championship bout against Alexander Volkanovski, and the historic trilogy between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili.

Particularly, his thoughts on the undefeated Movsar Evloev decisively defeating the former and current legend Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi on October 24 have sparked a real wave of debate in the MMA world. So, why is Chimaev 100 percent confident in Tsarukyan's victory, how will the plan for the first belt in the history of Ingushetia be implemented, and for what reason could "Borz" not openly name a favorite in the Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili fight?

"A big difference on the ground and in wrestling": How Tsarukyan will defeat Ruffy

Analysis of the main event of UFC 331, taking place in Los Angeles on September 19:

Assessment of the Brazilian knockout artist: "Ruffy is a top-tier fighter, a really good opponent, and one of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC today," Chimaev expressed respect for his opponent;

Striking and wrestling quality: Khamzat noted that if Arman Tsarukyan doesn't limit himself to just standing and striking during the fight, but also utilizes wrestling and the ground game, he will face no difficulties;

Difference in levels: "Arman and Ruffy's levels in freestyle wrestling and grappling are from completely different planets. Ruffy is very strong on his feet, but Arman is not bad on his feet either; he feels comfortable there too," he said.

"Now is Movsar's time": The plan to snatch the belt from Volkanovski

The historic featherweight clash taking place in Abu Dhabi (UFC 333) on October 24:

Youthful fury against an experienced legend: "Volkanovski is not an easy opponent, a very experienced and strong fighter. Throughout his career, he has had many five-round championship fights," Khamzat emphasized the status of the Australian champion;

Hunger and immense motivation: Chimaev recalled that Evloev is currently at his peak: "I think Movsar's time has come now. He is very hungry and has waited for this moment for years. I know very well what a person feels when fighting for the belt for the first time — it's a completely different motivation and an opportunity to make the history of his own people";

The third championship station across the Caucasus: "There were UFC champions in Dagestan, and we also saw a championship in Chechnya. Now the turn has come for Ingushetia!" said Chimaev;

The requirement for a finish: Khamzat wished Evloev success and stressed that the championship must be settled by knockout or submission: "You can walk the path to a title without early finishes, but in a bout for the belt, you must finish your opponent early!"

The 1:1 trilogy: The intrigue of Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili

In analyzing the second most important fight of the UFC 333 card, Chimaev hesitated:

Historic final chapter: The score between the two stars is currently 1:1, and the fight in Abu Dhabi will put a final period to their rivalry;

Clash of styles: "To be honest, I don't follow this division closely and haven't watched all their fights completely. But in terms of style, Petr Yan's movements in the octagon appeal to me more. He is very fast, agile, his movements are precise, and he fights beautifully," said Chimaev;

Merab's iron-clad character: "And Merab is a guy with surprising resilience and an iron character. Therefore, it's very hard to say whose hand will be raised in this fight, I can't choose a favorite," concluded "Borz".

Khamzat Chimaev's analytical views expressed ahead of the major autumn tournaments indicate that upcoming fights will feature unexpected scenarios and high-intensity clashes.

In your opinion, will Movsar Evloev overcome the obstacle of Alexander Volkanovski in Abu Dhabi on October 24 and become the first UFC champion in the history of Ingushetia? Who will have the last word in the trilogy between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili? Leave your analysis and thoughts in the comments, and share this important article featuring the hottest predictions of the MMA world with all martial arts fans and your loved ones!