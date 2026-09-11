Islam Makhachev predicts the fate of Petr Yan and Evloev at UFC 333

The world's pound-for-pound (P4P) number one fighter, Islam Makhachev, has shared his unexpected analysis of two major championship bouts taking place on October 24 in Abu Dhabi at UFC 333 . His focus is on the fate of Merab Dvalishvili rival Petr Yan, who is entering a trilogy, and the undefeated Movsar Evloev, who is clashing with Alexander Volkanovski for the belt. On Match TV, Makhachev called Petr Yan's return to the top after severe injuries a true display of courage and openly stated the only way to stop Volkanovski.

So, why will Petr Yan have the advantage in the third fight against the Georgian representative, how many fights are left in his career, and what exact score does Makhachev predict for the Evloev vs. Volkanovski bout?

Triumph and fall: Lost belts and life-or-death fights in Abu Dhabi

The main matchups on the UFC 333 card contain two massive heroic dramas:

Petr Yan's triumphant return: After a severe injury and defeat in the first fight, Petr Yan pulled off the biggest comeback of his career in the second bout by reclaiming the championship belt from Merab Dvalishvili ;

Third clash with Dvalishvili: The trilogy on October 24 is expected to be much easier for the Russian fighter;

The undefeated Movsar test: Movsar Evloev, who has never lost in his career, will face the legend who dominated the featherweight division for years — Alexander Volkanovski — in the most important championship fight of his life;

Survival fight: According to Makhachev, Volkanovski has never been an easy opponent, and a grueling 5-round war is expected against him.

«How did it all start?»: Broken hands and a former champion left defenseless

Returning to today's championship status was not easy for Petr Yan — he has faced serious physical and mental trials:

Defeat in the grip of injuries: In the initial bout against Dvalishvili, Yan suffered a serious injury and reached a point where he couldn't even throw a full punch with his hand;

The written-off former champion: Many critics and fans claimed that Petr had fallen from the top and his era in the bantamweight division had ended;

A second wind: The Russian fighter shattered all doubts, showed his class in the rematch, and reclaimed the throne with perfect takedown defense.

Unbreakable will and turning point: The character that reclaimed the belt

Recalling a casual conversation with Petr Yan, Islam Makhachev spoke openly about his iron determination in the octagon and his impending retirement:

«Petr has too many injuries»: Makhachev said that his colleague's health has been severely tested, that he is nearing the end of his career, and that he only has a few fights left;

The belt reclamation phenomenon: In MMA history, reclaiming a lost belt is a rare feat that few athletes can achieve;

Tactical advantage: Makhachev believes that in the third fight, Yan will preemptively block any of Merab's takedown attempts and disrupt his opponent's rhythm.

«We talked with Petr — he has too many injuries. I think he will have a few more fights and he is also nearing the end of his career. Very few people in the history of combat sports have reclaimed the belt, but Petr is a man of character. The third fight will be easier for him», — emphasized Islam Makhachev.

Historical indicator and the «3-2» prediction against Volkanovski

Speaking about the bout between Movsar Evloev and Alexander Volkanovski, Makhachev, who has faced the Australian star twice, acknowledged the difficulty of stopping him:

«You have to turn his lights out»: It was noted that Volkanovski does not give up until the last second in the octagon, and the only way to stop him is a clean knockout;

Movsar's endless energy: Evloev's style of relentlessly taking down, grappling, and pinning his opponents will be decisive in a 5-round marathon;

Exact score: Makhachev predicted that in this tough 5-round fight, Evloev will win the belt via a 3-2 judges' decision.

Do you think Petr Yan Merab Dvalishvili can prove his dominance in the third fight and finish his career on a high note? Is Alexander Volkanovski still in a position to resist the young and undefeated Movsar Evloev, or will a new champion be born with a 3-2 score as Makhachev says? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis from the most influential champion before UFC 333 with all MMA fans!