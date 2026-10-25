Petr Yan Defeats Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi to Retain Championship Belt

·54·Sport
Petr Yan Defeats Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi to Retain Championship Belt

The co-main event of the prestigious UFC 333 tournament, held in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, captured everyone's attention.

In the bantamweight division, reigning UFC champion, Russia's Petr Yan stepped into the octagon against his fiercest rival — former champion Merab Dvalishvili, and successfully defended his championship belt.

Historic Trilogy: The Score Becomes 2:1

The principled feud between the two stars has a long and complex history:

  • First Clash (March 2023): In the initial fight, Georgia's Merab Dvalishvili won due to relentless takedowns and high-level cardio;

  • Rematch (December 2025): In the second bout, Petr Yan learned from his mistakes, secured a convincing revenge, and reclaimed the belt;

  • Decisive Match (UFC 333): In the third and decisive bout, Yan took control and brought the overall head-to-head score to 2:1, putting a definitive end to the rivalry.

Full-Distance Battle and Judges' Decision

The 5-round showdown in the octagon took place at an uncompromising pace and with high skill:

  • Fight Strategy: Petr Yan precisely maintained the distance, neutralized Dvalishvili's dangerous wrestling attempts, and maintained the initiative with a series of powerful strikes on the feet;

  • Victory: The fight went the full distance through all scheduled rounds, and in the end, the judges unanimously recognized the victory of the Russian fighter.

With this victory, Petr Yan once again proved his absolute dominance in the division and showed that he is one of the brightest champions in UFC history.

UFC 333Petr YanMerab DvalishviliMMA
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Major statement ahead of UFC 333: Who will prevail in the fight between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili?Major statement ahead of UFC 333: Who will prevail in the fight between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili?22 October 22:56UFC 333: Ramazon Temirov to Step Into the Octagon in Abu Dhabi — Full Card and ScheduleUFC 333: Ramazon Temirov to Step Into the Octagon in Abu Dhabi — Full Card and ScheduleYesterday 17:11Islam Makhachev predicts the fate of Petr Yan and Evloev at UFC 333Islam Makhachev predicts the fate of Petr Yan and Evloev at UFC 33311 September 09:17Michael Bisping gives a surprising prediction for the trilogy between Yan and DvalishviliMichael Bisping gives a surprising prediction for the trilogy between Yan and DvalishviliYesterday 17:04Volkanovski Knocks Out Evloev, Yan Wins Trilogy (All Results of UFC 333)Volkanovski Knocks Out Evloev, Yan Wins Trilogy (All Results of UFC 333)Today 08:16Ramazon Temirov suffers technical knockout defeat against Britain's KavanaghRamazon Temirov suffers technical knockout defeat against Britain's KavanaghToday 08:05
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran