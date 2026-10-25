Petr Yan Defeats Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi to Retain Championship Belt

The co-main event of the prestigious UFC 333 tournament, held in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, captured everyone's attention.

In the bantamweight division, reigning UFC champion, Russia's Petr Yan stepped into the octagon against his fiercest rival — former champion Merab Dvalishvili, and successfully defended his championship belt.

Historic Trilogy: The Score Becomes 2:1

The principled feud between the two stars has a long and complex history:

First Clash (March 2023): In the initial fight, Georgia's Merab Dvalishvili won due to relentless takedowns and high-level cardio;

Rematch (December 2025): In the second bout, Petr Yan learned from his mistakes, secured a convincing revenge, and reclaimed the belt;

Decisive Match (UFC 333): In the third and decisive bout, Yan took control and brought the overall head-to-head score to 2:1, putting a definitive end to the rivalry.

Full-Distance Battle and Judges' Decision

The 5-round showdown in the octagon took place at an uncompromising pace and with high skill:

Fight Strategy: Petr Yan precisely maintained the distance, neutralized Dvalishvili's dangerous wrestling attempts, and maintained the initiative with a series of powerful strikes on the feet;

Victory: The fight went the full distance through all scheduled rounds, and in the end, the judges unanimously recognized the victory of the Russian fighter.

With this victory, Petr Yan once again proved his absolute dominance in the division and showed that he is one of the brightest champions in UFC history.