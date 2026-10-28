Merab Dvalishvili addresses fans following his defeat to Petr Yan

The 35-year-old Georgian fighter and former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has spoken publicly for the first time following his defeat to his fierce Russian rival Petr Yan in their trilogy fight held on October 24 in Abu Dhabi.

The loss in this clash prevented Merab from reclaiming the championship belt. Nevertheless, the former champion did not lose heart; expressing gratitude to his team, loved ones, and millions of fans, he announced that he would return stronger in the near future.

"Our hard work was not in vain": Key points of the address

Dvalishvili shared his heartfelt words with everyone who supported him via his official social media pages:

Gratitude and faith: "First of all, I want to thank God for the blessings He has given me, and I am grateful," the fighter began;

Thanks to teammates: Merab expressed endless loyalty and gratitude to the coaches in his corner, as well as his sparring partners in Las Vegas and New York, and his friends in Long Island who always pushed him to improve;

Fan support: The athlete specifically noted that the warm words coming from his family and fans give him strength: "Your support and love are the most important things to me. I look forward to returning to the octagon to do what I love most."

The Yan vs. Dvalishvili rivalry: A chronicle of a historic trilogy

The competition between the two elite fighters has become one of the most intense rivalries in UFC history:

March 2023 (first encounter): Dvalishvili convincingly defeated Petr Yan with his famous relentless pace and takedowns, setting himself on a path toward the pinnacle of his career;

December of last year (rematch): In the second clash, Petr Yan employed excellent tactics to take the championship belt from Merab;

The decisive bout in Abu Dhabi: The third fight, which took place on October 24, also lasted the full five rounds and was awarded the "Fight of the Night" bonus as an unparalleled battle;

Promise of a quick return: Dvalishvili did not dwell on the technical details of the third fight, but emphasized that he feels very well and will return to the octagon under the motto "This machine never breaks."

The race for the bantamweight title is now entering a new phase, and despite the loss, Merab Dvalishvili remains one of the most dangerous and entertaining stars in the division.