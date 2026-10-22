Celtic vs Celta Vigo: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+1 First half ends.

45 The goalkeeper saved Ferran Jutglà's (Celta Vigo) low shot, as the player aimed right at the center of the goal.

44 What a chance! Ferran Jutglà (Celta Vigo) received a pass on the edge of the box, found himself completely unmarked in a great position, and his shot went just wide of the right post. The ball went out of play, and Celtic will resume with a goal kick.

43 Callum Osmand (Celtic) takes a weak shot from outside the box, the ball goes over the crossbar. The ball went out of play, and Celta Vigo is awarded a goal kick.

42 0:2 – corner kicks statistics.

36 Celtic are displaying great control and precise passing in the middle of the pitch.

35 Celta Vigo is playing with neat passes to create new attacking opportunities.

32 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) delivers a wayward corner kick, and Sam Johnstone claims the ball with ease.

32 Long passes, short passes, and one-touch play. Celta Vigo are showcasing team play, controlling the ball, and passing accurately from player to player. The opponents are finding it very difficult to win the ball back so far.

31 Celta Vigo players are controlling the ball and passing it shortly to each other. They are waiting for gaps to open up in the defense.

30 Celtic seem to be finding their rhythm and are controlling the ball. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.

27 Sergio Carreira (Celta Vigo) crosses from the corner of the box looking to find a teammate in a promising position, but a defender intercepts and clears it out for a throw-in to Celta Vigo.

25 Hugo Burcio (Celta Vigo) tries to move forward, but the opponent clears the ball away.

23 Referee Georgi Kabakov has zero tolerance for dissent. Camilo Durán (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for arguing.

22 Marcos Alonso (Celta Vigo) finds Sebastian Caceres with a brilliant pass, and he is charging towards the goal.

21 Brilliant save by Ionuț Radu! Camilo Durán (Celtic) rose high to meet the cross and fired a dangerous close-range header, but the goalkeeper kept it out to save his team.

20 Celtic are currently controlling the ball with precise passing between players.

19 Match: Celtic - Celta Vigo. Score: 0-0. Commentary: Here is the current possession stats for both teams — 40:60.

19 Celta Vigo are controlling the pace of the game through precise short passes.

18 The referee and one of his assistants indicated a corner kick in favor of Celta Vigo.

16 Celta Vigo is ramping up the pressure now, but a defender clears the ball.

16 Celta Vigo players are exchanging short passes to break through the opponent's defense and launch a quick counter-attack.

10 Sergio Carreira (Celta Vigo) and Marcos Alonso played a quick tiki-taka to beat two defenders and continued the attack down the flank.

9 Celtic players are exchanging short passes.

5 Celtic are in control of the ball, stringing some passes together while waiting for a shooting opportunity.

2 Celta Vigo is showing great team play, controlling the ball with many short passes. If they want to find a gap in the defense and score, patience is key.

1 The game has just started, the first half is underway.

00:01 Finally, the players take to the pitch! Celta Vigo gets the game underway.

00:00 Today's match will be officiated by Georgi Kabakov.

00:00 The starting lineups for this match have been announced.