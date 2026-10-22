Celtic vs Celta Vigo: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Celtic vs Celta Vigo. Kick-off: 23 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Celtic starting lineup: 26. Johnstone S., 22. Baur M., 51. Donovan C., 11. Duran C., 23. Hassan H., 42. McGregor C. (captain), 47. Murray D., 8. Nygren B., 19. Osmand C., 5. Scales L., 63. Tierney K.
Celtic substitutes: 49. Forrest J., 61. Haney J., 9. Hogh K., 62. Kennedy L., 3. Lotomba J., 33. Mcardle S., 14. McCowan L., 21. Oxlade-Chamberlain A., 56. Ralston A., 1. Sinisalo V., 18. Sorensen O., 17. Tounekti S.
Celtic head coach: O'Neill Ma.
Celta Vigo starting lineup: 13. Radu I., 3. Alonso M., 23. Alvarez H., 10. Aspas I. (captain), 30. Burcio H., 21. Caceres S., 5. Carreira S., 14. Febas A., 9. Jutgla F., 20. Rodriguez J., 17. Rueda J.
Celta Vigo substitutes: 28. Antanon A., 31. Arcos A., 1. Bayindir A., 24. Driouech C., 11. Duran P., 4. Faye A., 22. Galan J., 16. Gonzalez H., 18. Lago Y., 35. Milla G., 6. Moriba I., 19. Swedberg W.
Celta Vigo head coach: Giraldez C.
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