Celtic vs Besiktas: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

38 Leandro Trossard (Besiktas) sent a long pass, but Sam Johnstone easily collected the ball.

35 Leandro Trossard (Besiktas) tried to thread a pass through the defense, but couldn't find a teammate. The ball went out of play for a Celtic goal kick.

32 Václav Černý (Beşiktaş) committed a foul and Sascha Stegemann immediately awarded a free kick.

30 Leandro Trossard (Besiktas) was caught in a clear offside position after the pass, and the linesman raised his flag.

29 Václav Černý (Beşiktaş) took a long-range shot, but it went off target and over the crossbar.

29 Leandro Trossard (Besiktas) takes the corner, but the opposing defense is alert and clears the ball to safety.

28 Michael Murillo (Besiktas) crossed into the box, but the defenders cleared the ball. The linesman made the right call, and Besiktas will take a corner kick.

26 Sebastian Tunekti (Celtic) takes the corner kick.

26 Sebastian Tunekti (Celtic) sent the ball into the box, but his attempt was blocked and cleared. Good play from Celtic to win a corner.

23 Besiktas is showing excellent teamwork. They are passing the ball very freely and accurately.

22 Leandro Trossard (Besiktas) took the corner kick, but nothing came of it.

22 Ernest Muci (Besiktas) missed a good opportunity, his cross into the box was blocked by defenders. The referee awarded a corner. Besiktas will take the corner kick.

20 Junior Olaitan (Besiktas) attempted a long-range shot, but the ball went wide of the right post and the attack ended.

20 Leandro Trossard (Besiktas) steps up to take the corner, looking to cross into the box.

19 Ernest Muçi (Beşiktaş) created a dangerous situation, but his pass to a teammate failed. Corner kick. A chance for Beşiktaş.

18 Leandro Trossard (Besiktas) sent the ball into the center from a free kick, but a defender intervened to clear the danger.

17 Sebastian Tunekti (Celtic) concedes a free kick for a foul. Besiktas will take the set-piece and have a chance to pressure the opponent's goal.

17 The pass from Sebastian Tunekti (Celtic) was blocked by the defenders.

15 Celtic took the free kick with a short pass.

12 Junior Olaitan (Besiktas) sent a cross into the box, but Sam Johnstone came off his line to claim the ball.

11 Leandro Trossard (Besiktas) took a shot from inside the box, but the defenders cleared it well.

9 Leandro Trossard (Besiktas) takes the corner kick.

9 Vaclav Cerny (Besiktas) tried to find a teammate, but the defender blocked the pass. Besiktas wins a corner.

8 Great team play set up Benjamin Nygren (Celtic) in a good position near the edge of the box, but he fired just wide of the right post. The ball went out of play and the Besiktas goalkeeper will take a goal kick.

7 Ernest Muçi (Beşiktaş) is driving towards the goal, but the defender tracks back in time to win the ball.

5 Hye-gyu Oh (Besiktas) shot from outside the box, but his effort was blocked.

2 Kassoum Ouattara (Besiktas) lunged carelessly at his opponent's legs and is lucky to escape punishment. Sascha Stegemann whistled for the foul but kept his cards in his pocket this time.

1 Let's begin, today's match has just started.

01:02 Finally, the players have taken the pitch! Celtic will kick off.

01:00 The match is delayed due to a minute of silence.

01:00 Sascha Stegemann will officiate today's match.

01:00 Before the match kicks off, you can see the starting lineups for today's clash.