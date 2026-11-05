Celtic vs Besiktas: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Celtic vs Besiktas. Kick-off: 6 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Celtic starting lineup: 26. Johnstone S., 22. Baur M., 20. Carter-Vickers C., 49. Forrest J., 9. Hogh K., 3. Lotomba J., 42. McGregor C. (captain), 8. Nygren B., 5. Scales L., 63. Tierney K., 17. Tounekti S.
Celtic substitutes: 51. Donovan C., 31. Doohan R., 11. Duran C., 23. Hassan H., 33. Mcardle S., 14. McCowan L., 47. Murray D., 19. Osmand C., 21. Oxlade-Chamberlain A., 56. Ralston A., 1. Sinisalo V., 18. Sorensen O.
Celtic head coach: O'Neill Ma.
Besiktas starting lineup: 1. Nubel A., 12. Agbadou E., 18. Cerny V., 62. Murillo M., 9. Oh Hyeon-Gyu, 15. Olaitan J., 11. Ouattara K., 6. Ozcan S., 17. Poku E., 53. Topcu E. (captain), 19. Trossard L.
Besiktas substitutes: 80. Alemdar D., 70. Bircan A. S., 22. Bulut T., 35. Djalo T., 29. Fakili I., 8. Kayra Yilmaz K., 90. Kilicsoy S., 10. Kokcu O., 4. Ndidi W., 58. Ozcan Y., 28. Vlahovic D., 33. Yilmaz R.
Besiktas head coach: Italiano V.
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