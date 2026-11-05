Celta Vigo vs Royale Union SG: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Celta Vigo vs Royale Union SG. Kick-off: 6 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Celta Vigo starting lineup: 13. Radu I., 3. Alonso M. (captain), 23. Alvarez H., 30. Burcio H., 5. Carreira S., 11. Duran P., 14. Febas A., 18. Lago Y., 20. Rodriguez J., 17. Rueda J., 19. Swedberg W.
Celta Vigo substitutes: 28. Antanon A., 31. Arcos A., 10. Aspas I., 1. Bayindir A., 21. Caceres S., 24. Driouech C., 4. Faye A., 22. Galan J., 16. Gonzalez H., 9. Jutgla F., 35. Milla G., 6. Moriba I.
Celta Vigo head coach: Giraldez C.
Royale Union SG starting lineup: 12. Koffi H., 4. Chibani N., 11. Guilherme Smith, 55. Havenaar N., 38. Mofokeng R., 27. Patris L., 13. Rodriguez K., 29. Sylla M., 6. Van De Perre K. (captain), 23. Zeneli B., 8. Zorgane A.
Royale Union SG substitutes: 20. Aquino D., 1. Chambaere V., 21. De Roeve D., 30. Florucz R., 39. Hamoutahar Y., 25. Hurtevent I., 32. Keita S., 28. Olaru D., 17. Schoofs R., 26. Sykes R., 43. Tshilanda D.
Royale Union SG head coach: Hubert D.
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