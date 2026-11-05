Celta Vigo vs Royale Union SG: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

39 A quick corner kick taken by Celta Vigo.

38 Aleix Febas (Celta Vigo) sent a dangerous cross into the box, but the opposing defenders blocked the ball.

38 Hugo Álvarez (Celta Vigo) played a through ball to his teammate waiting near the offside line, but a defender intercepted the ball and cleared the danger.

35 Besfort Zeneli (Union Saint-Gilloise) received a brilliant pass, went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and calmly slotted the ball into the net.

35 A good clearance by the defender means the corner kick comes to nothing for Royale Union SG.

34 Another attempt by Loïc Lapoussin (Union Saint-Gilloise) to chip the ball behind the defense was intercepted and cleared to safety.

33 Williot Swedberg (Celta Vigo) tries to push forward, but the opponent clears the ball.

31 Aliyar Aghayev had a clear view of the situation and signaled a foul by Relebohile Mofokeng (Royale Union SG).

30 The defenders stayed alert and cleared a dangerous cross from Guilherme Smith (Royale Union SG).

28 Guillaume Smith (Royale Union SG) delivered a great cross into the box, but an opponent cleared the ball.

26 Javi Rueda (Celta Vigo) sent a powerful cross into the box, but it missed everyone. The ball went out of play, goal kick for Royale Union SG.

25 Kevin Rodriguez (Union SG) received a great pass inside the box and shot. He sent the ball into the stands.

23 Sergio Carreira (Celta Vigo) received a precise pass inside the box and took a shot, but the ball went well wide of the right post.

22 A defender blocked the ball following a long-range free kick from Celta Vigo.

21 The referee blew the whistle because Kamiel Van De Perre (Royale Union SG) committed a very rough foul.

20 A brilliant block by the defender ensured the Celta Vigo corner came to nothing.

16 Royale Union SG took a long-range free kick and crossed into the center, but a defender blocked it.

11 Pablo Durán (Celta Vigo) made a brilliant solo run and fired from inside the box, beating Hervé Koffi with a precise shot that went in off the right post. He makes it 1-0.

10 A free kick from mid-range by Royale Union SG was blocked by one of the defenders.

9 Aliyar Aghayev blows the whistle. Sergio Carreira (Celta Vigo) committed a foul for dangerous play.

9 Adem Zorgane (Royale Union SG) sent a cross into the box, but it lacked the precision to create a goal-scoring chance. The ball went out of play, and the Celta Vigo goalkeeper will take a goal kick.

8 Royale Union SG have a chance to create a dangerous opportunity from a free kick just outside the penalty area.

5 Relebohile Mofokeng (Union Saint-Gilloise) tried to find a teammate in the box with a great pass, but a defender read the play well and intercepted the ball.

3 Hugo Burcio (Celta Vigo) made a solo run, but an opposing player blocked him, preventing a dangerous chance.

1 The referee blew the whistle and the match has started.

01:06 Finally, the players have taken the pitch! Celta Vigo will kick off.

01:06 Today's match will be officiated by Aliyar Aghayev.

01:06 You can check the starting lineups of both teams in the match details.