Celta Vigo vs Alaves: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
La Liga: Celta Vigo vs Alaves. Kick-off: 18 October, 19:15 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Celta Vigo starting lineup: 13. Radu I., 20. Rodriguez J., 18. Lago Y., 21. Caceres S., 23. Alvarez H. (captain), 30. Burcio H., 6. Moriba I., 5. Carreira S., 24. Driouech C., 9. Jutgla F., 19. Swedberg W.
Celta Vigo substitutes: 3. Alonso M., 28. Antanon A., 31. Arcos A., 10. Aspas I., 1. Bayindir A., 4. Faye A., 14. Febas A., 22. Galan J., 16. Gonzalez H., 15. Nunez A., 17. Rueda J., 25. Villar I.
Celta Vigo head coach: Giraldez C.
Alaves starting lineup: 1. Sivera A., 16. Koski V., 14. Tenaglia N., 2. Valentini N., 17. Jonny Otto, 21. Rebbach A., 19. Ibanez P., 8. Blanco A., 10. Alena C., 11. Martinez T., 15. Boye L.
Alaves substitutes: 24. Diallo Selu M., 9. Diaz M., 6. Guevara A., 20. Manas A., 12. Novoa Ramos H., 27. Olaiz X., 23. Protesoni C., 13. Rodriguez A., 22. Rodriguez M., 4. Suarez D., 31. Swiderski G., 3. Yusi.
Alaves head coach: Sanchez Flores Q.
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