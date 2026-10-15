Benfica vs Celtic: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Benfica vs Celtic. Kick-off: 16 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Benfica starting lineup: 1. Trubin A., 44. Araujo T., 8. Aursnes F. (captain), 6. Bah A., 26. Dahl S., 22. Duran J., 2. Lenglet C., 11. Lukebakio D., 36. Palhinha J., 25. Prestianni G., 10. Sudakov G.
Benfica substitutes: 72. Anisio, 18. Barreiro L., 3. Circati A., 30. Echeverri C., 34. El Karouani S., 88. Freitas T., 33. Gabriel Indio, 16. Manu Silva, 14. Pavlidis V., 27. Rafa Silva, 21. Schjelderup A., 24. Soares S.
Benfica head coach: Silva M.
Celtic starting lineup: 1. Sinisalo V., 22. Baur M., 51. Donovan C., 11. Duran C., 9. Hogh K., 42. McGregor C. (captain), 47. Murray D., 18. Sorensen O., 63. Tierney K., 17. Tounekti S., 6. Trusty A.
Celtic substitutes: 65. Clearie L., 49. Forrest J., 23. Hassan H., 26. Johnstone S., 62. Kennedy L., 3. Lotomba J., 14. McCowan L., 8. Nygren B., 19. Osmand C., 21. Oxlade-Chamberlain A., 56. Ralston A., 5. Scales L.
Celtic head coach: O'Neill Ma.
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