Benfica vs Celtic: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Benfica vs Celtic: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Europa League: Benfica vs Celtic. Kick-off: 16 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Benfica starting lineup: 1. Trubin A., 44. Araujo T., 8. Aursnes F. (captain), 6. Bah A., 26. Dahl S., 22. Duran J., 2. Lenglet C., 11. Lukebakio D., 36. Palhinha J., 25. Prestianni G., 10. Sudakov G.

Benfica substitutes: 72. Anisio, 18. Barreiro L., 3. Circati A., 30. Echeverri C., 34. El Karouani S., 88. Freitas T., 33. Gabriel Indio, 16. Manu Silva, 14. Pavlidis V., 27. Rafa Silva, 21. Schjelderup A., 24. Soares S.

Benfica head coach: Silva M.

Celtic starting lineup: 1. Sinisalo V., 22. Baur M., 51. Donovan C., 11. Duran C., 9. Hogh K., 42. McGregor C. (captain), 47. Murray D., 18. Sorensen O., 63. Tierney K., 17. Tounekti S., 6. Trusty A.

Celtic substitutes: 65. Clearie L., 49. Forrest J., 23. Hassan H., 26. Johnstone S., 62. Kennedy L., 3. Lotomba J., 14. McCowan L., 8. Nygren B., 19. Osmand C., 21. Oxlade-Chamberlain A., 56. Ralston A., 5. Scales L.

Celtic head coach: O'Neill Ma.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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