Celta Vigo vs Juventus: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Celta Vigo vs Juventus. Kick-off: 16 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Celta Vigo starting lineup: 13. Radu I., 3. Alonso M. (captain), 23. Alvarez H., 5. Carreira S., 14. Febas A., 9. Jutgla F., 18. Lago Y., 6. Moriba I., 20. Rodriguez J., 17. Rueda J., 19. Swedberg W.
Celta Vigo substitutes: 28. Antanon A., 31. Arcos A., 10. Aspas I., 1. Bayindir A., 30. Burcio H., 21. Caceres S., 24. Driouech C., 4. Faye A., 22. Galan J., 16. Gonzalez H., 35. Milla G., 15. Nunez A.
Celta Vigo head coach: Giraldez C.
Juventus starting lineup: 25. Vicario G., 17. Alajbegovic K., 20. Cambiaso A., 7. Conceicao F., 4. Gatti F., 15. Kalulu P., 6. Kelly L., 8. Koopmeiners T., 22. McKennie W. (captain), 29. Sarr P. M., 27. Woltemade N.
Juventus substitutes: 3. Bremer, 32. Cabal J., 2. Celik Z., 12. Douglas Luiz, 31. Gonzalez N., 9. Kolo Muani R., 26. Lucumi J., 33. Neto, 23. Pinsoglio C.
Juventus head coach: Spalletti L.
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