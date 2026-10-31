Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

La Liga: Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo. Kick-off: 31 October, 20:15 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Rayo Vallecano starting lineup: 25. Audero E., 10. Camello S., 19. de Frutos J., 4. Diaz P., 18. Garcia A., 24. Lejeune F., 8. Lopez U., 17. Pedrosa A., 2. Ratiu A., 15. Sadick M., 23. Valentin O.

Rayo Vallecano substitutes: 9. Alemao, 20. Balliu I., 37. Belaid R., 36. Bouare G., 1. Cardenas D., 22. Fernandez P., 11. Nteka R., 7. Palazon I., 21. Perez F., 14. Tsitaishvili G., 33. Vertrouwd J.

Rayo Vallecano head coach: San Jose B.

Celta Vigo starting lineup: 13. Radu I., 23. Alvarez H. (captain), 21. Caceres S., 14. Febas A., 22. Galan J., 16. Gonzalez H., 9. Jutgla F., 18. Lago Y., 6. Moriba I., 20. Rodriguez J., 17. Rueda J.

Celta Vigo head coach: Giraldez C.

Rayo VallecanoCelta VigoLa Liga
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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