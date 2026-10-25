Celta Vigo vs Betis: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Celta Vigo vs Betis: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

La Liga: Celta Vigo vs Betis. Kick-off: 25 October, 20:15 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Celta Vigo starting lineup: 13. Radu I., 3. Alonso M. (captain), 23. Alvarez H., 11. Duran P., 14. Febas A., 22. Galan J., 16. Gonzalez H., 18. Lago Y., 6. Moriba I., 20. Rodriguez J., 17. Rueda J.

Celta Vigo head coach: Giraldez C.

Betis starting lineup: 1. Valles A., 7. Antony, 25. Ceballos D., 18. Deossa N., 10. Ezzalzouli A., 16. Gomez V., 22. Isco (captain), 3. Llorente D., 4. Natan, 12. Ortiz A., 21. Roca M.

Betis head coach: Pellegrini M.

Celta VigoBetisLa Liga
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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