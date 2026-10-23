Is the Uzbekistan national team coach looking for a new job? Sensational report spreads in foreign media

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Is the Uzbekistan national team coach looking for a new job? Sensational report spreads in foreign media

The head coach of the Uzbekistan national football team, 2006 World Cup champion and Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro is considering opportunities to continue his career in North and Latin America. The well-known Italian specialist has signed a cooperation agreement with a local agency that will help him find suitable options in the Mexican and US championships.

This sensational news was first published by major Mexican sports media TUDN, and later the portal eurasia.football revealed the details.

TUDN Inside: Doors opening to Mexico and USA for Cannavaro

As reported by well-known Mexican insider and TUDN channel reporter Francisco Arredondo on the Línea de 4 program, the Italian coach's new representatives have actively started working:

  • Target Leagues: The agency is looking for options for Cannavaro to manage one of the clubs in Mexico's top division, Liga MX, as well as the MLS in the USA and Canada;

  • Main Condition: The specialist's candidacy will be included among the primary contenders to be considered immediately upon the vacancy of a head coaching position in clubs of these leagues.

Contract with Uzbekistan and situation in the national team

Despite the agreement reached regarding North America, Fabio Cannavaro is currently continuing his work with the Uzbekistan national team as planned:

  • Current Agreement: Having taken charge of the national team in October 2025, the Italian specialist led the "White Wolves" at the 2026 World Cup. After the Mundial, the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) officially confirmed that Cannavaro's current agreement runs until October 2027;

  • Recent Results: Rebuilding the national team after the World Cup, Cannavaro's disciples defeated Iran 3:1 and Syria 4:1 during the autumn international matches, while losing 0:2 away to South Korea.

Rich coaching experience

Throughout his coaching career, Fabio Cannavaro has managed a number of renowned teams in Asia and Europe:

  • China's Guangzhou Evergrande and the Chinese national team;

  • Italian teams Benevento and Udinese;

  • Croatian grand club Dinamo Zagreb.

The new agreement of the world football legend with the agency indicates that he may head overseas once his contract with the Uzbekistan national team expires or if a worthy offer is received.

Fabio CannavaroUzbekistan national teamUzbekistan Football AssociationLiga MX
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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