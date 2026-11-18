The Uzbekistan national team defeated Saudi Arabia with a score of 2:1. After the match, head coach Fabio Cannavaro not only expressed his satisfaction with the important victory but also openly pointed out the shortcomings that still need to be addressed within the team. What does the Italian coach demand from the defenders, why did our players lower the game tempo after the opponent received a red card, and what tactical decision lies behind Sherzod Esanov's brace? Why was this victory important for Cannavaro? The Uzbekistan national team entered the match against Saudi Arabia following a 2:3 defeat in a friendly match against Russia. Cannavaro did not hide the fact that this loss affected the team's morale. He noted that although they performed well in the game against Russia, the fact that victory was lost in the end had a negative impact on the players' mood. Against Saudi Arabia, despite serious losses in the squad, special attention was paid to collective action. The coach asked the players to play as a single unit on the field, and in his opinion, the boys fulfilled this task. "I am very happy for my players and for this victory. Despite a number of serious absences in our squad today, I asked the boys to act as a cohesive team on the field. They truly played as a team and defeated one of the strongest national teams in Asia. We played a fantastic first half," said Cannavaro. However, the coach was concerned by the players' tendency to become overly complacent during certain moments of the match. After the Saudi player was sent off, the Uzbekistan national team lowered the pace of the game. Cannavaro noted that this is not the first time this situation has been observed. "I prefer playing with one man down": the problem after the red card In Cannavaro's opinion, when an opposing team loses a player, the motivation of the remaining players on the field increases. They exert more effort to fill their teammate's void, prove themselves, and lead the team out of a difficult situation. Conversely, a team with a numerical advantage can sometimes feel they are in control of the game and become complacent. The Italian coach considers this specific situation to be dangerous. "Sometimes in football, I prefer playing with an equal number of players or even one man down rather than having an extra player. Because when left shorthanded, players show more character and spirit, whereas when they have a numerical advantage, they tend to become complacent," the coach said. He also did not hide his anxiety on the sidelines during the final part of the match, as he knew well that the Saudi Arabian national team could create dangerous situations even with ten men. Nevertheless, Cannavaro praised the players' hard work. He noted that the team members fought until the end, ran a lot, and showed a performance worthy of victory.

What is Cannavaro changing in Uzbek football? At the press conference, the coach was asked about a similar situation observed in the matches against Russia and Saudi Arabia — the drop in game tempo during the second half. Cannavaro said it is not right to compare these two matches. In his opinion, the opponent's red card also influenced the change in the game against Saudi Arabia. At the same time, the Italian expert touched upon the changes in the playing style of the Uzbekistan national team. He emphasized that the team strives to showcase its own game on the field regardless of who the opponent is. "Previously, the Uzbekistan national team played more cautiously, focusing primarily on defense and waiting for their opportunities. But I don't like that style. I want my team to keep the game under their control and create many dangerous situations," said Cannavaro. These thoughts clearly show the coach's expectations of the team: not just defending and waiting for the opponent's mistake, but controlling the ball, being active in attack, and taking the initiative in the game. What demands is the former world champion placing on the defenders? During his playing career, Cannavaro was one of the world's strongest defenders. For this reason, he was also asked at the press conference about the errors in the Uzbekistan national team's defense and the absence of leading players. The coach did not link this problem solely to the return of key defenders. He explained that one of the biggest difficulties for a national team coach is the limited opportunity to work with players regularly. In clubs, coaches have the opportunity to train with players every day, analyze mistakes, and eliminate them. In the national team, training camps are short. Therefore, every training session must be used effectively. Cannavaro says he is pleased with the defenders' eagerness to learn. However, he emphasized that the most important quality in defense is not physical strength or speed, but maintaining focus without losing it for even a moment. "A defender must never lose focus for even a second, must be smart, and must be able to feel the situation on the field. They need to know when to mark their partner, when to press, and when to simply clear the ball from the penalty area," said the expert, who became a world champion with the Italian national team. Thus, Cannavaro is demanding not only physical fitness from the defenders but also the ability to read the game, anticipate situations, and make the right decisions. Which players does the coach expect more from? Speaking about the results of the November camp, Cannavaro admitted that there are still enough individual shortcomings in the team. He set specific tasks for players in several positions. Defenders must not lose the ball in simple situations.

Defensive midfielders must scan their surroundings before receiving the ball and plan their next move in advance.

Wingers must not be afraid to dribble past opponents in one-on-one situations. In the coach's opinion, working on these shortcomings is of great importance in raising the team's overall level. At the same time, Cannavaro is in favor of giving young players the opportunity to play against strong opponents. For him, the players' accumulation of experience and growth is more important than the result in friendly matches.