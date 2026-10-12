South Korean President and his spouse eat tacos and attend K-pop concert in Mexico

·52·World
South Korean President and his spouse eat tacos and attend K-pop concert in Mexico

South Korea President Lee Jae-myung and his spouse Kim Heon-kyung drew attention with unique visits during their official trip to Mexico.

The presidential couple visited the Tacos Atarantados restaurant in Mexico City and tasted Mexico's famous dish, the taco. They also took photos with the restaurant staff.

Afterwards, the South Korean leader and his spouse also attended a concert by the world-famous K-pop group Stray Kids.

In addition to diplomatic meetings, this visit by the presidential couple was also remembered for their interest in the culture and national cuisines of the two countries. These events also drew attention to cultural ties between South Korea and Mexico.

Lee Jae-myungKim Heon-kyungStray KidsSouth Korea-Mexico
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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