Eldor Shomurodov has arrived at the national team camp ahead of the big game in Tashkent!

Expected good news for the Uzbekistan national team and its fans: the team captain and experienced striker Eldor Shomurodov finally arrived at the national team training camp today, November 10. According to the press service of the Uzbekistan Football Association, the forward for the Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir has joined the training sessions in Tashkent directly and has begun preparations for the upcoming historic match.

Family matters are behind him: The captain has returned to the ranks

Earlier, it was stated that Shomurodov would miss the first days of training due to family circumstances. His delay, combined with the fact that the national team's main defender Abdukodir Khusanov was not included in this camp due to his recovery from an injury, had caused concern among fans. However, the captain's timely arrival has significantly strengthened the attacking line at the disposal of head coach Fabio Cannavaro.