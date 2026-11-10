Eldor Shomurodov has arrived at the national team camp ahead of the big game in Tashkent!

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Eldor Shomurodov has arrived at the national team camp ahead of the big game in Tashkent!

Expected good news for the Uzbekistan national team and its fans: the team captain and experienced striker Eldor Shomurodov finally arrived at the national team training camp today, November 10. According to the press service of the Uzbekistan Football Association, the forward for the Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir has joined the training sessions in Tashkent directly and has begun preparations for the upcoming historic match.

Family matters are behind him: The captain has returned to the ranks

Earlier, it was stated that Shomurodov would miss the first days of training due to family circumstances. His delay, combined with the fact that the national team's main defender Abdukodir Khusanov was not included in this camp due to his recovery from an injury, had caused concern among fans. However, the captain's timely arrival has significantly strengthened the attacking line at the disposal of head coach Fabio Cannavaro.

Details of the national team camp

Current status

Leading player

Eldor Shomurodov (Captain, Istanbul Basaksehir)

Date of arrival

November 10, 2026

Head coach

Fabio Cannavaro (Italy)

Match status

International friendly match

Opponent

Russia national football team

Match time and venue

November 12 (Thursday), 20:00, Pakhtakor Central Stadium

"Shomurodov joining the team not only enriches tactical schemes but also doubles the players' morale and confidence ahead of the intense match against Russia."

A big football night in Tashkent: Opponent — Russia

The Uzbekistan national team will host the Russian national team at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent on November 12. This friendly match will start at 20:00 local time. A refereeing team led by FIFA referee Gulmurodi Sa’dullo from the Tajikistan Football Federation has been invited to officiate the match.

The Russian national team, led by Valery Karpin, is also expected to visit Tashkent with its strongest squad. After this match, Uzbekistan will take the field for another friendly against Saudi Arabia in Doha, Qatar, on November 17. For now, all attention is focused on the super clash on November 12.

Do you think the Uzbekistan national team can defeat Russia with the return of Eldor Shomurodov? Leave your predictions for the match in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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