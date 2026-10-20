Uzbekistan national team led by Fabio Cannavaro to face Russia

The Uzbekistan national football team will test their strength against a strong opponent during the official FIFA days in November. According to official information provided by the press service of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA), our compatriots will play a friendly match against the Russian national team at home.

For our national team led by world football legend Fabio Cannavaro, this clash will become one of the most important tests in terms of testing their strength and preparing the squad for a new stage.

When and where will the match take place?

Key details regarding the central clash, which fans are eagerly awaiting, have been confirmed:

Date: November 12, 2026;

Venue: The historical Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent;

Status: International friendly match (important fixture for FIFA ranking points);

Participants: National teams of Uzbekistan and Russia.

Cannavaro's tactics and the team's main tasks

For the Uzbekistan national team, which is shaping its playing style under the guidance of the Italian specialist, the match against Russia encompasses a number of important aspects: