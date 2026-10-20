Uzbekistan national team led by Fabio Cannavaro to face Russia
The Uzbekistan national football team will test their strength against a strong opponent during the official FIFA days in November. According to official information provided by the press service of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA), our compatriots will play a friendly match against the Russian national team at home.
For our national team led by world football legend Fabio Cannavaro, this clash will become one of the most important tests in terms of testing their strength and preparing the squad for a new stage.
When and where will the match take place?
Key details regarding the central clash, which fans are eagerly awaiting, have been confirmed:
Date: November 12, 2026;
Venue: The historical Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent;
Status: International friendly match (important fixture for FIFA ranking points);
Participants: National teams of Uzbekistan and Russia.
Cannavaro's tactics and the team's main tasks
For the Uzbekistan national team, which is shaping its playing style under the guidance of the Italian specialist, the match against Russia encompasses a number of important aspects:
Test against a strong opponent: The match against the Russian team, considered strong in technical and physical terms, will allow Cannavaro to fully analyze the weaknesses and strengths of the squad;
Fan factor: The stands of the Pakhtakor stadium in the capital are expected to be fully packed, creating a true football festival atmosphere in Tashkent;
Ranking and preparation: This control match will be a crucial step in strengthening the national team's confidence on the international stage and preparing at a high level for the upcoming official qualifying matches.
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