Cannavaro's advice to the youth: Main goals for Uzbek football in 2027 defined

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Cannavaro's advice to the youth: Main goals for Uzbek football in 2027 defined

An expanded meeting was held at the Uzbekistan Football Association, dedicated to analyzing the 2026 performance of the national team and all youth age-category teams, as well as setting priority strategic tasks for 2027.

The event was attended by the UFA leadership, national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro, as well as the head coaches of women's and men's teams, and all seven youth age-category teams from U-14 to U-23. Each coach presented their report and received instructions on how to address shortcomings.

Cannavaro's recommendations and new requirements for preparation

The meeting placed special emphasis on modern football standards and the issue of individual player development:

  • Individual skill: It was emphasized that the quality of individual work, especially with strikers and goalkeepers, must be drastically improved;

  • Comprehensive preparation: New instructions were given regarding the development of not only the physical condition of players but also their tactical thinking and psychological stability in important matches;

  • Experience from a world champion: National team coach Fabio Cannavaro shared his rich experience from the international stage and provided his advice to youth team coaches on preparing players for professional football.

2027: Two historic tournaments to be hosted by Uzbekistan

The most important point of the discussions was the preparation process for the major football competitions to be held in our country in 2027:

  • May — U-17 Asian Cup: The main task set was to organize this continental championship, hosted by Uzbekistan, flawlessly and to ensure the team competes for the title;

  • September-October — U-20 World Cup: It was noted that the preparation for the youth world championship, which our country will host, is receiving state-level attention, and that the highest level of conditions will be created for the national team.

At the end of the meeting, specific tasks were assigned to all teams, and systematic work was outlined to create a strong reserve base for the national team and increase the competitiveness of Uzbek football on the world stage.

Uzbekistan Football AssociationFabio CannavaroU-17 Asian CupU-20 World Cup
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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