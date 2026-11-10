97 matches and 47 goals: Eldor is back — Can Shomurodov break his own record?

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97 matches and 47 goals: Eldor is back — Can Shomurodov break his own record?

Important good news has been announced for fans ahead of the Uzbekistan national team's international friendly match against Russia, which will take place in Tashkent on November 12. There was concern that Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov would not be called up to the training camp to treat a minor injury, and that captain Eldor Shomurodov would miss the initial training sessions due to family matters. However, the situation quickly took a positive turn: the national team captain arrived in the capital shortly after and joined the training sessions directly under Fabio Cannavaro's guidance.

Cannavaro's main pillar and a morale boost

The Uzbekistan Football Association's press service confirmed that the forward for the Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir has begun full training with the national team's main group. Experts believe that Shomurodov's presence on the pitch and within the team not only expands tactical options for head coach Fabio Cannavaro but also doubles the players' mental confidence and team cohesion ahead of the high-stakes match.

Furthermore, this encounter is generating significant interest within the Russian football community as well. Russian fans are paying special attention to the performance of Eldor Shomurodov, who once dazzled in the Rostov kit, and Abbosbek Fayzullayev, known for his brilliant displays while at CSKA.

Indicator / Factor

Status and figures in the national team

Leading striker

Eldor Shomurodov (Istanbul Basaksehir, 31 years old)

Team statistics

47 goals in 97 matches (absolute historical record holder)

Head coach

Fabio Cannavaro (Italy)

Significant loss

Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City, in recovery)

Upcoming tests

November 12 — Russia (Tashkent), November 17 — Saudi Arabia (Doha)

Stars familiar to Russia

Eldor Shomurodov (formerly of Rostov) and Abbosbek Fayzullayev (formerly of CSKA)

"Shomurodov is not just a goal-scoring machine, but the emotional center of the team. His presence on the pitch brings a completely different level of intensity and confidence to Uzbekistan's attacking line in any match against any opponent."

The opportunity to break the absolute record

Eldor Shomurodov continues to firmly hold the status of the top scorer in the history of the Uzbekistan national team. He has 47 goals to his name in 97 appearances in the national jersey.

The friendly matches in November against Russia and Saudi Arabia in Doha provide the experienced forward with a perfect opportunity to break his personal scoring record and bring the milestone closer to the 50-goal mark.

Do you think Eldor Shomurodov will manage to break his record and score his 50th jubilee goal in the matches against Russia and Saudi Arabia? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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