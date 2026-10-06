Sensation ranking from Transfermarkt: How much does Cannavaro earn as the head coach of the Uzbekistan national team?

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Sensation ranking from Transfermarkt: How much does Cannavaro earn as the head coach of the Uzbekistan national team?

Transfermarkt, an influential portal for the international football market and statistics, has published a ranking of the world's highest-paid head coaches managing national teams. In this list, Uzbekistan national team coach Fabio Cannavaro secured a spot in the global top five — the publication estimated his net annual salary at 4 million euros.

As soon as this infographic was published, it sparked heated debates among the local and international sports community.

Among world stars: Cannavaro in the TOP-5

According to the published data, the Italian specialist took the 5th high position in the world ranking:

  • List leaders: Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti (10.0 million euros), Germany's coach Jürgen Klopp (7.0 million euros), USA coach Mauricio Pochettino (6.1 million euros), and England manager Thomas Tuchel (6.0 million euros) lead the ranks of the world's highest-paid national team coaches;

  • Cannavaro's position: Fabio Cannavaro shares 5th–6th places with Jorge Jesus with a figure of 4.0 million euros. In terms of salary amount, he is shown ahead of coaches such as Zinedine Zidane (3.6 million euros), Xavi (2.5 million euros), and World Champion Lionel Scaloni (2.3 million euros);

  • Higher than European giants: Based on the portal's data, Cannavaro is noted as a specialist earning twice as much as Turkey's coach Vincenzo Montella (2.2 million euros), Austria's coach Ralf Rangnick (2.0 million euros), and Luis de la Fuente (2.0 million euros), who won the European Championship with Spain.

Sensation ranking from Transfermarkt: How much does Cannavaro earn as the head coach of the Uzbekistan national team?

Is it the truth or just another rumor?

Despite the sensational figures published by the international outlet, the practical side of the matter raises serious doubts:

  • Lack of official confirmation: The Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) has never officially disclosed the financial terms of the contract and the salary amount agreed with the Italian coach;

  • Cannavaro's personal denial: Fabio Cannavaro himself had previously personally denied reports circulating in the press about a "4 million euro annual salary" and stated that this information is far from reality;

  • Transfermarkt's estimations: International analytical sites often rely on media speculations or calculations of the total budget allocated for the entire coaching staff rather than official contract data when compiling such salary rankings.

Although the 4 million euro salary has not been officially confirmed, the recognition of the Uzbekistan national team coach alongside prominent star managers of world football once again demonstrates how high the international interest in our national team is.

Fabio CannavaroTransfermarktUzbekistan Football AssociationUzbekistan national football team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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