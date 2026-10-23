Sensation in World Chess: Nakamura has no doubts that Sindarov will become champion

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Sensation in World Chess: Nakamura has no doubts that Sindarov will become champion

The international chess world is on the eve of another historic clash. In the match for the world crown, the reigning world champion, Indian Gukesh Dommaraju, and Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov, who sensationally won the Candidates Tournament, will face off against each other.

Ahead of this crucial matchup, famous American grandmaster and analyst Hikaru Nakamura shared his analysis with Rook Review. According to him, our compatriot has a clear advantage in the upcoming match, and his success could repeat one of the most brilliant championship performances in chess history.

"Hard to imagine Sindarov not winning": comparison with the Carlsen vs Anand duel

Nakamura compared the most likely scenario of the game to Magnus Carlsen's ascent to the chess throne:

  • Reliable advantage: "Looking objectively at the situation, it's hard for me to imagine Sindarov not winning. Of course, as a spectator, I would like to see an equal, tense clash, but based on the realistic situation, the most plausible scenario is a very confident victory by Sindarov;";

  • Repetition of 2013 history: This reminds me of the 2013 match between Magnus and Anand. Back then, Carlsen defeated his opponent in the second, sixth, and tenth games, becoming champion very convincingly. I think this is the most realistic option for the current duel as well," Nakamura said.

"Gukesh shows no sharp leaps or growth"

The American grandmaster also gave a critical assessment of reigning champion Gukesh's current athletic form:

  • Chance for an equal fight: According to Nakamura, a psychological advantage for Gukesh could only arise if the match is completely even;

  • Stagnation in the level of play: "If the match really goes equally, Gukesh would have a higher probability of winning. However, I don't believe this clash will be that close. Over the past year and a half, I haven't seen any signs or changes in Gukesh's game indicating a sharp leap or that he has started playing at a significantly higher level," he emphasized.

As a reminder, Javokhir Sindarov achieved an absolute victory in the Candidates Tournament, officially earning the right to face reigning champion Gukesh Dommaraju across the board for the chess crown. This World Chess Championship duel, awaited by chess enthusiasts all over the world, is expected to be the most intense battle of the new era.

Javokhir SindarovGukesh DommarajuHikaru NakamuraWorld Chess Championship
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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