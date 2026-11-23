First step towards the world crown! Javohir Sindarov to face Gukesh with the white pieces
On November 24, one of the biggest events in the chess world — the decisive match for the world championship — begins!
Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov will face off against the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India, at the chessboard.
In the first game, Javohir Sindarov will play with the white pieces. This means our compatriot will start the match with the first move.
This historic encounter has another unique aspect: both chess players are 20 years old. Therefore, this match is expected to be one of the youngest clashes in the history of the world championship.
For the first time in the 140-year history of the world championship, a chess player from Uzbekistan could emerge to win the world crown!
In your opinion, who will be the winner — Javohir Sindarov or Gukesh?
Leave your predictions in the comments and wish our compatriot luck!
Only a few hours remain until the battle for the world crown!
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