On November 24, one of the biggest events in the chess world — the decisive match for the world championship — begins!

Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov will face off against the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India, at the chessboard.

In the first game, Javohir Sindarov will play with the white pieces. This means our compatriot will start the match with the first move.