Javohir Sindarov and Gukesh Dommaraju choose the path of compromise in the third game as well
The third game of the intense World Chess Championship match taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, also concluded in a hard-fought and balanced battle. In the match held on November 26, Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov recorded his third consecutive draw against the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India.
Details of the third game: Equality at the 60th move
White pieces advantage and defense: Sindarov, who started the game with the white pieces, tried to take the initiative throughout the game, but the reigning champion defended solidly.
End of the game: By the 60th move, the players signed a draw due to a threefold repetition of the position on the board. Thus, after three games, the overall score in the match stands at 1.5:1.5 (although the text technically mentioned "after two games," the overall score after 3 draws is 1.5:1.5).
Next game and competition regulations
The fourth game of the championship match will start on November 28 at 19:00 Tashkent time.
Indicators
Details and conditions
Current overall score
Javohir Sindarov 1.5 : 1.5 Gukesh Dommaraju (3 draws)
4th game time
November 28, at 19:00 (Tashkent time)
Match format
Up to 14 games under classical time control
Winning condition
Scoring 7.5 points (if the score is 7:7, the winner will be determined in a tie-break)
Total prize fund
2.5 million dollars
Prize distribution
200 thousand dollars for each classical win, the remaining amount is divided equally
In your opinion, which grandmaster will secure the first victory in the chess crown battle between Javohir Sindarov and Gukesh Dommaraju?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are supporting the pride of Uzbek chess!
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