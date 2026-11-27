The third game of the intense World Chess Championship match taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, also concluded in a hard-fought and balanced battle. In the match held on November 26, Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov recorded his third consecutive draw against the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India.

Details of the third game: Equality at the 60th move

White pieces advantage and defense: Sindarov, who started the game with the white pieces, tried to take the initiative throughout the game, but the reigning champion defended solidly.

End of the game: By the 60th move, the players signed a draw due to a threefold repetition of the position on the board. Thus, after three games, the overall score in the match stands at 1.5:1.5 (although the text technically mentioned "after two games," the overall score after 3 draws is 1.5:1.5).

Next game and competition regulations