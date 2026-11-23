Famous Kazakh chess player Bibisara Asaubayeva shared photos from her days in Geneva. She came here to support Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov, who is competing for the world championship. Among Asaubayeva's personal notes is a humorous admission: she is struggling to teach one of her companions how to be a good photographer. Bibisara published photos from Geneva Bibisara Asaubayeva, the leader of the Kazakhstan women's national team, shared on her Telegram channel how her first days in Geneva are going. This time, the chess player did not come to Switzerland just for travel, but to participate in an important sporting event and to support Javokhir Sindarov. She presented photos from official events, the tournament hall, and walks around the city to her followers. According to Asaubayeva, the schedule is very tight ahead of one of the most important clashes in world chess.

"The first days in Geneva were very productive. We went to the tournament hall, attended the press conference and the opening ceremony. We met with friends," she wrote. "I'm struggling with Muhiddin's photography" Another aspect of Asaubayeva's post that caught the attention of fans was her humorous admission. The chess player jokingly criticized the photography skills of one of her companions, Muhiddin. According to her, the shooting process is not going as well as expected. "And, of course, I'm struggling with Muhiddin's photography; his career as a photographer is not turning out very well," joked Asaubayeva. Thus, the Geneva trip on the eve of the great battle for the world championship is being remembered by the chess players not only for official events but also for sincere moments in the circle of friends. What important match awaits Javokhir Sindarov? The main match for the World Chess Championship will take place in Geneva from November 24 to December 12. Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov will face the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju from India.