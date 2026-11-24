Uzbekistan's Javohir Sindarov has passed his first test in the historic World Chess Championship match. In the first game against the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India, the players agreed to a draw. The match in Geneva lasted nearly four hours. The first game lasted nearly four hours The first game of the World Chess Championship, which started in Geneva, Switzerland, began at 19:00 Tashkent time. Sindarov and Gukesh battled for victory for approximately three hours and 42 minutes. However, neither chess player was able to convert their advantage into a decisive result. In the end, the opponents settled for a draw and split the initial points in the world championship match.

This result does not yet give either side a significant advantage. There are many complex games ahead, and the fate of the championship will depend on consistency throughout the entire match. Gukesh is defending his championship title India's Gukesh Dommaraju entered this match as the reigning world champion. He won the most prestigious title in the chess world by defeating China's Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship held in Singapore in December 2024. At that time, Gukesh won the decisive 14th game of the 14-game match. He defeated Ding Liren with a score of 7.5:6.5 to become the world champion. Now, the Indian chess player is defending his title for the first time. His opponent is one of the talented representatives of the Uzbek chess school, Javohir Sindarov.