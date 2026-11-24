Javohir Sindarov passes the first test against the world champion...
Uzbekistan's Javohir Sindarov has passed his first test in the historic World Chess Championship match. In the first game against the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India, the players agreed to a draw. The match in Geneva lasted nearly four hours.
The first game lasted nearly four hours
The first game of the World Chess Championship, which started in Geneva, Switzerland, began at 19:00 Tashkent time. Sindarov and Gukesh battled for victory for approximately three hours and 42 minutes.
However, neither chess player was able to convert their advantage into a decisive result. In the end, the opponents settled for a draw and split the initial points in the world championship match.
This result does not yet give either side a significant advantage. There are many complex games ahead, and the fate of the championship will depend on consistency throughout the entire match.
Gukesh is defending his championship title
India's Gukesh Dommaraju entered this match as the reigning world champion. He won the most prestigious title in the chess world by defeating China's Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship held in Singapore in December 2024.
At that time, Gukesh won the decisive 14th game of the 14-game match. He defeated Ding Liren with a score of 7.5:6.5 to become the world champion.
Now, the Indian chess player is defending his title for the first time. His opponent is one of the talented representatives of the Uzbek chess school, Javohir Sindarov.
A $2.5 million championship match
The prize fund for the World Chess Championship in Geneva is $2.5 million. The battle for the championship will consist of 14 games.
The draw in the opening game allows both players to start the contest from a fresh score. Now, the main focus will shift to the upcoming games: Sindarov's ability to capitalize on every opportunity and the decisions the reigning champion makes under pressure could prove decisive.
For chess fans in Uzbekistan, this match is not just a major sporting event, but one of the most important tests in the country's chess history. The battle for the world championship has only just begun.
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