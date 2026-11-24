Today, November 24, one of the most important events in the history of Uzbek chess begins. In Geneva, Javokhir Sindarov will begin his quest for the world chess crown against the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India. Our compatriot will play the first game with the white pieces, and fans around the world are looking forward to his historic victory. The world championship match between the two grandmasters will last from November 24 to December 12. It is scheduled to consist of 14 classical games. If the score remains tied after the main matches, the winner will be determined in a tie-break on December 12. Sindarov plays with white pieces against the world champion The first game of the world championship match begins today at 19:00 Tashkent time. According to the draw, Javokhir Sindarov will command the white pieces in the opening match.

In accordance with the established rules, our compatriot will play with white pieces in odd-numbered games and black pieces in even-numbered games. Therefore, it is of great importance for Sindarov to seize the initiative in the first game and start the competition with a good result. A 14-game battle for the world crown The competition will consist of 14 classical chess games. Each win earns one point, and a draw earns half a point. The first player to reach 7.5 points will become the world champion. If the score is 7:7 after 14 games, a tie-break will be held on December 12. The winner will be determined through rapid chess and, if necessary, blitz games. Thus, the match in Geneva is not just a competition of a few days, but a major test where every decision, every move, and every mistake can be decisive.