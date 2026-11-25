"I managed to exert some pressure and tried to make use of my advantage, but Gukesh defended very well. I tried to maintain the pressure given the situation, but in the end, he found better moves," Sindarov said.

Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov noted his opponent's strong defense in the first game of the World Chess Championship match against reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju. He mentioned that he tried to apply pressure and capitalize on his advantage, but Gukesh found the right ways to navigate the complex situation. The chess players discussed this during the press conference following the first game.

This match between the two chess players is considered the clash of the youngest participants in the history of the World Chess Championship. Both players are 20 years old, and the attention on the competition is high. However, Sindarov emphasized that he is trying to ensure this situation does not affect his approach to the game.

"I know the entire chess world is watching this match. Usually, this creates a lot of pressure, but I am trying not to think about it. I am just trying to get used to the atmosphere in the playing hall. The most important thing is to play good chess," said Javohir.

The World Championship match is being held in Geneva, Switzerland. The first game ended in a draw, and the score is currently 0.5:0.5. Today, November 25, the second game of the match will take place at 19:00 Tashkent time. Gukesh will play with the white pieces.