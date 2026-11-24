Renowned Kazakhstani chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva has traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, to support Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov, who is competing for the World Chess Championship title.

Assaubayeva shared photos from her trip with her followers. She noted that her first days in Geneva have been productive, mentioning that she visited the tournament hall and attended the press conference and opening ceremony.

The chess player also joked about the photography skills of her companion, Muhiddin. According to her, teaching Muhiddin to take good photos is not easy, and his career as a photographer is not very successful so far.

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