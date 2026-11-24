Bibisara Assaubayeva traveled to Geneva to support Javokhir Sindarov (photo)
Renowned Kazakhstani chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva has traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, to support Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov, who is competing for the World Chess Championship title.
Assaubayeva shared photos from her trip with her followers. She noted that her first days in Geneva have been productive, mentioning that she visited the tournament hall and attended the press conference and opening ceremony.
The chess player also joked about the photography skills of her companion, Muhiddin. According to her, teaching Muhiddin to take good photos is not easy, and his career as a photographer is not very successful so far.
Javokhir Sindarov How much prize money did he earn in 2026?
According to World Chess data as of November 19, Javokhir Sindarov has won a total of $589,061 in tournament prize money in 2026. With this result, he ranks third among the world's chess players in terms of tournament earnings.
In the rankings, India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa holds the first place with $666,229, while American Fabiano Caruana is in second place with $664,326.
The World Championship match has begun
On November 24, in Geneva, Javokhir Sindarov began his World Championship match against the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India.
The match, scheduled to last until December 12, consists of 14 classical games. The first player to reach 7.5 points will win the world title. If the main match ends in a draw, a tie-break will be held.
Recall that the total prize fund for the World Championship match is $2.5 million.
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