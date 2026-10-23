Lionel Messi named the highest peak and most important goals of his career

World football legend, Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi reflected on his rich and prolific career after his farewell match for the Argentina national team, highlighting his greatest achievement.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner emphasized that among the countless trophies in his career, winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar remains the absolute pinnacle of his football career. The famous publication The Touchline published the Argentine star's confession.

"The goals scored against France were the most important strikes of my life"

Messi paid special attention to the dramatic final in Qatar and the significance of the goals scored that evening:

Career peak: "My victory at the World Cup is the absolute peak of my professional football career. This was not just a dream for me, but the main goal I strived for all my life;

Most important goals: The goals I scored against the France national team in the tournament final became the most important goals of my career due to their priceless significance. And, of course, given how great the importance of that match was, they will always come first," said Lionel Messi.

2026 World Cup final and farewell to the national team

Recall that the 2026 World Cup held last summer on the green fields of the USA, Canada, and Mexico was the last major tournament for Messi in the national team jersey:

Dramatic final: Argentina reached the tournament final and lost to the Spain national team in extra time after a fierce battle;

Farewell match: Following this tournament, Lionel Messi played his farewell match for the "Albiceleste", officially concluding his international career.

These sincere words by Lionel Messi once again reminded us of his great legacy in the history of the national team and his indelible mark on the world of football.