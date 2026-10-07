The conclusion of Argentine national team captain Lionel Messi's 21-year illustrious journey wearing the national team jersey has resonated strongly around the world, particularly within Argentina's highest government circles. Following the legendary goalscorer's farewell match, the country's president, Javier Milei, issued a special statement on his personal social media page, expressing gratitude to the captain on behalf of the entire nation.

The head of state specially acknowledged the joys that the 39-year-old captain has given to the national team and all the people of Argentina, as well as his unique place in football history.

"You are the best in history": Javier Milei's message

The President of Argentina expressed his passionate and sincere thoughts on his X (formerly Twitter) page:

Gratitude on behalf of the entire nation: "Lionel Messi, thank you very much for everything you have given us! Without a doubt, you are the best in history," the president wrote;

Magic and dedication on the pitch: "Thank you very much for all the magic you shared with us on and off the pitch, Lionel Messi. You showed the whole world that through hard work, even things that seem impossible can be achieved";

Patriotic call: "Messi is an unbelievable footballer! Go Argentina!".

Triumph at the "Monumental": 3:0 and a resounding victory

Lionel Messi played his farewell match for the Argentina national team against the national team of Benin:

A fitting end: The clash held at the famous "Monumental" stadium in Buenos Aires ended in a confident 3:0 victory for the Argentines;

The captain's benefit: Converting a penalty kick flawlessly into a goal and providing two more assists, Messi turned the farewell evening into a true celebration.

This high praise expressed by the head of state once again proved that Lionel Messi has become not only a sports star, but a true symbol of Argentina's national unity, resilience, and pride.