One of the most emotional and unforgettable evenings in the history of world football took place at the magnificent Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Inter Miami forward and Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi played his final match in the national team jersey in a friendly against Benin (3:0).

After successfully converting a penalty and providing two more assists during the match, the 39-year-old genius could not hold back his tears in front of tens of thousands of fans filling the stands, delivering an emotional farewell speech after the final whistle.

"The first person I am thinking of is my father": Messi's passionate speech

Argentina's prestigious TyC Sports television channel presented the legendary captain's emotion-filled final address to the general public:

A wave of emotions: "It's hard to say anything today, I am overwhelmed by emotions, and I have so many thoughts in my head. The first person I am thinking of is my father. The only thing I can do is express my endless gratitude to everyone, just as I did in my farewell letter," the captain began;

20 years of loyalty and severe trials: "Wearing this shirt for over 20 years has been an immense pride for me. Even in the hardest times, I never stopped fighting, I gave my all and was always ready";

Pain in the heart and a vow: "Parting ways with the team causes me deep pain. I swear, I would want to come here for the rest of my life. Because playing for the Argentina national team has been the best reality that could ever happen to me in my life".

The last magic on the pitch: 3:0 and a complete masterclass

On this farewell evening, the Argentina national team gave their leader a well-deserved victory:

Decisive actions: In the match, Messi coolly converted an 11-meter penalty and provided direct assists for two more goals by his teammates;

A celebratory end: Every minute of the match was accompanied by non-stop applause from the stands, and the captain bid farewell to the national team on a winning note.

A great history sealed in numbers: 208 matches and all top titles

Lionel Messi's 21-year international career, which began in 2005, reached the highest peak in football history:

Absolute statistics: A total of 208 official matches , 126 goals , and 70 assists for Argentina;

Trophy collection: Messi became a World Champion with the national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, won two Copa América titles, and claimed the 2022 Finalissima trophy.

These farewell moments at the Monumental will be etched in the history of not only Buenos Aires but world football as the legendary captain's most emotional and greatest conclusion in the national jersey.