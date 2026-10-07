Brazilian magician sends heartfelt message to Messi after career end in national team

World football legend, former star of "Barcelona" and the Brazil national team Ronaldinho addressed a sincere and touching message to his friend and disciple Lionel Messi, who brought an end to his 21-year career in the Argentina national team. The Brazilian magician recalled Messi's first steps with the Catalans, their friendship, and their shared football heritage.

Ronaldinho, who provided the assist for young Leo's very first goal at the Camp Nou, fully supported the Argentine captain's choice and emphasized that his name is forever etched in history.

"You made us enjoy football": Ronaldinho's message

The Brazilian legend openly expressed his emotions regarding Messi on his social media page:

Side by side from the first steps: "Leo, what a pleasure, what a joy to have been part of your history from day one! You made us smile and enjoy football. Your name is etched in the history of Argentina and the entire world", — wrote the Ballon d'Or winner;

A shared childhood dream: "Only we know the joy of fulfilling a childhood dream — defending the honor of our country and becoming world champions. You gave your all for your national team and country";

Family and life philosophy: "Knowing you well, I understand that everything related to family makes a person rethink many things. Enjoy life, my brother. Today and always, I wish you the best".

Brilliant farewell at the "Monumental" and a 3:0 scoreline

Recall that 39-year-old Lionel Messi played his final match for the Argentina national team against the Benin national team:

Benefis and the final stage: In the match held at the "Monumental" stadium in Buenos Aires, the hosts won 3:0. Messi scored from a penalty and directly provided assists for two more of his teammates' goals;

Fans' applause: After the match, the captain delivered a farewell speech to the public through tears.

Flawless records in the national jersey and the ultimate peak

Lionel Messi's journey in the "Albiceleste" jersey concluded with some of the brightest achievements in football history:

World Champion (Qatar-2022): The ultimate trophy won with the national team after a 36-year hiatus;

Continental titles: Two-time Copa América victories in 2021 and 2024, as well as the 2022 Finalissima cup;

Overall record: A total of 208 appearances, 126 goals, and 70 assists for Argentina.

The sincere relationship between Ronaldinho and Messi once again demonstrated to millions of fans the incomparable mutual respect of two great talents on and off the pitch.