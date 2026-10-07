Cristiano Ronaldo leaves a surprise comment on Messi's retirement from the national team

One of the most brilliant chapters in world football history has officially closed. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and world champion Lionel Messi has announced his complete retirement from the Argentina national team. The forward posted a special farewell message on his official social media accounts, dedicated to his long-standing career in the national jersey.

The most touching aspect of this historic event was the sincere and warm comment left by his on-pitch rival of nearly two decades, the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo .

High respect from Ronaldo: "Your legacy will live forever"

The profound mutual respect between the two legends off the pitch was clearly reflected in the moving words written by Ronaldo:

Recognition of greatness: «Leo, you have defended the honor of your country for so many years, and your legacy will live forever», wrote Cristiano;

Infinite respect and sincerity: «I have infinite respect for all the achievements you have attained with Argentina. Big hug», the Portuguese striker concluded sincerely.

This comment quickly garnered millions of likes and sparked widespread discussion, surprising the entire football community and serving as a testament to the healthy rivalry between the two geniuses.

Messi's great legacy with the Albiceleste

Lionel Messi conquered every possible peak in football while wearing his national team's jersey:

Complete collection: He lifted the World Cup, two Copa América titles, and the Finalissima trophy with Argentina;

Symbol of records: Messi immortalized his name as the all-time record holder for most appearances and most goals scored for the national team;

Struggle and victory: After enduring much criticism and painful final defeats in his early years, the forward bids farewell to the team as a national hero.

Messi's farewell to the national team and Ronaldo's gesture of brotherhood have become symbols of the end of a truly great era in world football.